Bitcoin’s Next Stop For 2025? $175,000, According To SOL Strategies Boss

By: NewsBTC
2025/08/22 08:00
LETSTOP
STOP$0.1302-2.68%
B
B$0.54987-1.54%
Threshold
T$0.01605-1.23%
Solana
SOL$183.06-2.87%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00225814-0.89%
Ibiza Final Boss
BOSS$0.005132-2.93%

The chief executive officer of SOL Strategies has a strong belief in the potential of Bitcoin, despite recent setbacks by the top crypto asset.

Leah Wald told members of the press she expects bitcoin to make a steep move before year end. Her baseline? The vaunted $175,000 mark – a price she called a conservative read compared to some loftier forecasts.

The market has already surprised a lot of people — bitcoin hit about $124,000 recently — so big swings are not impossible.

Institutional Interest Drives Momentum

According to Wald, part of the push comes from big money moving in. She pointed to companies like BlackRock and high-profile investors such as Cathie Wood, and she referenced how comments from leaders like Larry Fink have shifted conversations.

Those voices bring models and balance-sheet plans that, she said during a CNBC TV18 interview, support much higher price targets than people used to expect.

The industry’s own scars are still visible. After the FTX collapse many firms were de-banked and trust took a hit.

But Wald argues that the picture has changed: banks and asset managers are opening doors again, and that makes it easier for large managers to put serious capital into crypto. That doesn’t erase risk though, but it does change how big investors approach the market.

Long-Term Bets Stay Very Ambitious

Based on reports, some forecasts stretch far beyond this year. Wald mentioned projections showing bitcoin at $1 million by 2030, a level that would dwarf current prices.

Those long-range calls are driven by assumptions about adoption, limited supply and the role bitcoin could play in institutional portfolios. Whether reality matches those models is another question.

Shorter-term math matters too. If bitcoin were to reach $175,000 before year end, that would be a rapid climb from recent levels around $124,000.

Traders and managers watching volatility know such moves can happen, but they also know the path is rarely straight. Expectations, flows, and news — all of it moves markets fast.

From Speculation To Infrastructure

Wald says crypto is no longer just about quick gains. She sees a bigger change: mainstream finance is being rebuilt on blockchain tools, she said, and that shift is moving the conversation away from short-term trading toward how the system is built and run.

Nation-states thinking about adoption and big asset managers planning custody services are part of that picture, she added, and those pieces matter for how prices form.

Featured image from Meta, chart from TradingView

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Here’s How High XRP Price Could Go If BNB Price Hits $3,300

Here’s How High XRP Price Could Go If BNB Price Hits $3,300

The crypto market has been battling short-term volatility, but not everyone is buying into the fear. Rekt Fencer, founder of X DAO, has just shared his fresh Q4 2025 forecasts, and his numbers for both XRP and BNB are catching attention. According to Fencer, BNB price could climb to between $2,800 and $3,300 before the
Binance Coin
BNB$849.53-2.28%
XRP
XRP$2.856-2.55%
DAO Maker
DAO$0.1183-2.23%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/22 09:00
Share
HashKey Chain and GF Securities Launch Hong Kong’s First On-Chain Corporate Note

HashKey Chain and GF Securities Launch Hong Kong’s First On-Chain Corporate Note

As included in its partnership with GF Securities, HashKey Chain has announced the issuance and deployment of the city’s earliest tokenized corporate note.
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0844+0.26%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/08/22 09:30
Share
Intuit (INTU) Stock: Drops 5.5% Despite FY25 Revenue Surge and Record AI Growth

Intuit (INTU) Stock: Drops 5.5% Despite FY25 Revenue Surge and Record AI Growth

TLDR Intuit Shares Slide 5.5% Despite Record FY25 Growth Across Core Segments AI Expansion Fuels Intuit’s FY25 Gains, But Stock Still Takes a Hit Intuit Revenue Hits $18.8B, Yet FY26 Outlook Triggers Market Jitters TurboTax Live Surges 47%, but Intuit’s FY26 Forecast Rattles Investors Platform Overhaul, AI Push Mark FY25, but Intuit Stock Drops on [...] The post Intuit (INTU) Stock: Drops 5.5% Despite FY25 Revenue Surge and Record AI Growth appeared first on CoinCentral.
EPNS
PUSH$0.03807-0.96%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4796-1.35%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1186-1.65%
Share
Coincentral2025/08/22 08:55
Share

Trending News

More

Here’s How High XRP Price Could Go If BNB Price Hits $3,300

HashKey Chain and GF Securities Launch Hong Kong’s First On-Chain Corporate Note

Intuit (INTU) Stock: Drops 5.5% Despite FY25 Revenue Surge and Record AI Growth

Japan’s Inflation Hovers Well Above BOJ’s Goal Even as It Slows

UK Sanctions Kyrgyz Bank, $9.3B Crypto Network Tied to Russia