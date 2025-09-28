TLDR Derivatives like options could bring Bitcoin closer to a $10 trillion market cap. Bitcoin’s rising futures interest shows institutional investors’ growing involvement. Reduced volatility from derivatives may dampen Bitcoin’s meteoric price surges. Analysts debate if derivatives or investor psychology will drive Bitcoin’s future. Bitcoin’s potential to reach a $10 trillion market cap may rely [...] The post Bitcoin’s Path to $10 Trillion Market Cap Could Be Paved by Derivatives Products, Analyst Says appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Derivatives like options could bring Bitcoin closer to a $10 trillion market cap. Bitcoin’s rising futures interest shows institutional investors’ growing involvement. Reduced volatility from derivatives may dampen Bitcoin’s meteoric price surges. Analysts debate if derivatives or investor psychology will drive Bitcoin’s future. Bitcoin’s potential to reach a $10 trillion market cap may rely [...] The post Bitcoin’s Path to $10 Trillion Market Cap Could Be Paved by Derivatives Products, Analyst Says appeared first on CoinCentral.

Bitcoin’s Path to $10 Trillion Market Cap Could Be Paved by Derivatives Products, Analyst Says

By: Coincentral
2025/09/28 05:00
Capverse
CAP$0.10617-0.64%
Wink
LIKE$0.007925-0.50%
MAY
MAY$0.03819-1.90%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13137+8.51%

TLDR

  • Derivatives like options could bring Bitcoin closer to a $10 trillion market cap.
  • Bitcoin’s rising futures interest shows institutional investors’ growing involvement.
  • Reduced volatility from derivatives may dampen Bitcoin’s meteoric price surges.
  • Analysts debate if derivatives or investor psychology will drive Bitcoin’s future.

Bitcoin’s potential to reach a $10 trillion market cap may rely on the growing role of derivatives products, including options contracts. Market analyst James Van Straten believes these financial tools could be key to boosting Bitcoin’s market structure, attracting institutional investors, and reducing the volatility often seen in the cryptocurrency market. According to Van Straten, this shift towards a more mature market could change the trajectory of Bitcoin’s value in the coming years.

Derivatives Are Transforming Bitcoin’s Market Structure

James Van Straten pointed out that the rise in open interest for Bitcoin futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) signals a significant shift. The CME is the largest derivatives marketplace globally, and its growing involvement with Bitcoin shows increasing liquidity and institutional interest. “CME options open interest is at an all-time high, partly driven by systematic volatility selling strategies like covered calls. This points to a more mature market structure with deeper derivatives liquidity around Bitcoin,” Van Straten explained.

Derivatives such as options provide investors the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell an asset at a pre-determined price. These instruments help mitigate the market’s volatile swings, a common feature of cryptocurrencies. This stabilization is particularly appealing to institutional investors, who may be hesitant to engage with assets as unpredictable as Bitcoin. The addition of these financial products is seen as an important step towards Bitcoin becoming a more mainstream asset, potentially increasing its market capitalization to the $10 trillion mark.

Impact of Reduced Volatility on Market Growth

While the growth of derivatives products signals market maturation, it may also come with some trade-offs. Van Straten noted that reduced volatility could dampen the explosive price surges that have attracted many traders to Bitcoin.

He emphasized that the massive gains that were once characteristic of Bitcoin’s market may be less frequent as the market stabilizes through these financial instruments. “The crushing drawdowns common to crypto markets will also dampen the meteoric gains traders have become accustomed to,” he added.

Though volatility is often a barrier for institutional investors, it also creates opportunities for traders who capitalize on sharp market movements. As Bitcoin becomes more stable, the potential for high-risk, high-reward trades may decrease. This may affect the behavior of both retail and institutional investors who rely on dramatic market fluctuations for profits.

Debate Over the Role of Derivatives in Bitcoin’s Future

While derivatives products are clearly changing Bitcoin’s market landscape, not all analysts agree on their significance. Seamus Rocca, CEO of Xapo Bank, argued that Bitcoin’s four-year market cycle, driven by news cycles, crowd sentiment, and investor psychology, is still very much in play.

He suggests that market cycles are influenced by factors beyond financial products and that the entrance of institutional investors does not necessarily mark the end of Bitcoin’s cyclical nature. “So many people are saying, ‘Oh, the institutions are here, and, therefore, the cyclical sort of nature of Bitcoin is dead.’ I’m not sure I agree with that,” Rocca said.

Others, like Matthew Kratter, pointed out that even institutional investors can act irrationally, as demonstrated by past events such as the collapses of FTX and Celsius. He noted that human psychology continues to play a significant role in market movements, regardless of whether the investor is institutional or retail. “The very last Bitcoin crypto bear market from 2021 to 2022 was mostly caused by institutional investors doing really stupid things at places like Grayscale, Genesis, Three Arrows Capital, and FTX,” Kratter explained.

The Future of Bitcoin’s Market Capitalization

The discussion about Bitcoin’s future trajectory remains divided. Some market analysts are optimistic that derivatives will lead to a more stable market, making Bitcoin more attractive to institutional investors and potentially driving its market capitalization to new heights. On the other hand, some experts caution that factors like investor psychology, news cycles, and market cycles still have a powerful influence on Bitcoin’s price movements.

The ongoing development of Bitcoin derivatives products will likely continue to shape its market dynamics, and their long-term effect on Bitcoin’s market cap remains to be seen. While some believe these financial tools will stabilize the market, others warn that the underlying human behavior driving the market cannot be ignored. Only time will tell how these factors play out in the evolution of Bitcoin.

The post Bitcoin’s Path to $10 Trillion Market Cap Could Be Paved by Derivatives Products, Analyst Says appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The New Meme Coin to Watch in 2025

The New Meme Coin to Watch in 2025

The post The New Meme Coin to Watch in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 28 September 2025 | 00:15 Explore why MoonBull, Cheems, and Snek are the new meme coins to watch in 2025. MoonBull presale is live now. Missed the last big crypto moonshot and still kicking yourself for not grabbing that ticket to freedom? The meme coin arena is heating up again, and three names are bouncing around like bulls in a peanut shop: MoonBull, Cheems, and Snek. Each one brings its own culture, community, and flavor to the blockchain table, giving crypto enthusiasts fresh chances to catch the next wave. Right now, though, MoonBull is stepping into the spotlight with a presale designed to whip up urgency and serious FOMO. The MoonBull presale is live now, offering early movers a rare shot at ground-floor entry. This isn’t just another coin riding a meme – it’s a project structuring tokenomics in a way that makes both culture and stability possible. MoonBull ($MOBU): The Scarcity-Driven Presale That’s Turning Heads MoonBull positions itself as the new meme coin to watch because it refuses to rely on hype alone. Built on Ethereum, it injects real mechanics into the heart of its ecosystem. Every transaction adds liquidity, distributes reflections, and burns supply, meaning the token gets stronger as activity grows. Instead of fizzling like many one-joke projects, MoonBull builds an engine designed for long-term survival. The presale is where the excitement really kicks in. It’s divided into 23 distinct stages, each with a price jump that fuels both momentum and scarcity. Stage 3, which is live now, offers tokens at $0.00004057. By the final stage, the price hits $0.00616. That’s a possible 24,540 percent ROI projection. Think about it: a $2,000 investment in Stage 1 could balloon to over $490,000 by Stage 23. That’s the kind of math that makes people lose sleep worrying…
Memecoin
MEME$0.002351-1.05%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010043-23.71%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002975+8.49%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 05:19
Share
USDC Treasury mints 250 million new USDC on Solana

USDC Treasury mints 250 million new USDC on Solana

PANews reported on September 17 that according to Whale Alert , at 23:48 Beijing time, USDC Treasury minted 250 million new USDC (approximately US$250 million) on the Solana blockchain .
USDCoin
USDC$0.9993+0.01%
Share
PANews2025/09/17 23:51
Share
Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

While Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to build its ecosystem and PEPE holds onto its viral roots, a new contender, Layer […] The post Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale appeared first on Coindoo.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001182-0.50%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000498-1.96%
Solayer
LAYER$0.4202-0.70%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/18 01:13
Share

Trending News

More

The New Meme Coin to Watch in 2025

USDC Treasury mints 250 million new USDC on Solana

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

Interest rate cuts are coming – investors can expect a 200% increase in returns through Goldenmining

MoonBull Erupts with Explosive Returns as the Best Crypto Presale to Buy in California, While Shiba Inu and Snek Make Headlines