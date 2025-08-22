Bitcoin’s Reign Will Continue, Popular American Entrepreneur Says

By: NewsBTC
2025/08/22 21:00
LETSTOP
STOP$0.13509+6.05%
Threshold
T$0.01655+4.15%
Solana
SOL$194.3+5.92%
Bitcoin
BTC$116,865.79+3.44%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10408+4.09%

According to Anthony Pompliano, Bitcoin is still the clear leader in the crypto market and it’s not likely to give up that spot soon. He made the point during an appearance on CNBC’s Squawk Box, where he pushed back against the old “blockchain, not Bitcoin” line that was popular in the 2016-2017 cycle.

He said Bitcoin has proven itself, and he framed the debate as one about what people want to own, not just what the technology can do.

Bitcoin Maintains Market Lead

Pompliano argued that the idea blockchain alone would outshine Bitcoin has been tested and found wanting. Based on reports from his CNBC interview, he stressed that while blockchain has useful cases, Bitcoin holds a unique position as an asset that many want to own outright.

He called the split in investor goals a key reason markets feel more volatile, and he pointed to the years after 2016-2017 as evidence that Bitcoin kept growing in influence.

Investors Are Choosing Different Paths

Some people want yield; others want the asset itself. Pompliano noted both groups exist and that this split matters. He said some big holders are now converting coins into BTC ETFs.

He explained that institutional-style custody and the rules around ETFs make those funds attractive to traditional investors who can’t buy or hold Bitcoin directly.

ETF Demand Tied To Security And Access

According to Pompliano, ETF funds are held by professional custodians, which makes them harder to steal than coins in personal wallets. That, he said, explains why large holders might move into ETFs even if they own Bitcoin already.

But he didn’t predict that everyone would follow that path. He described the move as sensible for some, while also saying a core of the Bitcoin community will keep pushing for self-custody.

Custody Choices Are Changing

The custody conversation is shifting from purely ideological to practical. Pompliano compared Bitcoin to the S&P 500 in the sense that it’s becoming a mainstream store of value for some investors.

Still, many will keep the “not your keys, not your coins” stance and hold private keys themselves, he added, keeping a cultural split alive inside the market.

Pompliano warned that splitting capital across ETFs, infrastructure bets, and direct holdings can add to price swings.

He said the current market offers enormous opportunity for different strategies, but that same diversity of bets can push volatility higher. That’s a simple trade-off, he suggested: more ways to invest can mean more movement in price.

Featured image from Unsplash, chart from TradingView

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

5 Crypto Coins to Watch Next Week During the Crypto Crash

5 Crypto Coins to Watch Next Week During the Crypto Crash

The crypto market is crashing, but several coins have reached key support zones. Here are 5 tokens to keep an eye on and the next levels to watch.
SphereX
HERE$0.000357+0.28%
Share
Crypto Ticker2025/08/22 21:40
Share
Project Trinity Launches to Promote Cross-Chain Settlement of Japanese Stablecoins and Security Tokens

Project Trinity Launches to Promote Cross-Chain Settlement of Japanese Stablecoins and Security Tokens

PANews reported on August 22nd that Cosmos has officially launched Project Trinity, a stablecoin-driven delivery versus payment (DvP) settlement project jointly initiated by financial institutions including Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), Progmat, Boostry, and Datachain. TOKI is participating as a technical partner. The project aims to leverage the IBC protocol and LCP technology to enable cross-chain atomic swaps between stablecoins and security tokens, covering blockchain platforms such as Avalanche and Quorum. Japan's stablecoin market is rapidly developing following an update to the Payment Services Act, allowing for the compliant issuance of stablecoins and promoting more efficient and secure financial transaction settlement. The security token market is also expanding, with issuance exceeding 193.8 billion yen (approximately $1.3 billion) by the end of July 2025. Project Trinity aims to ultimately achieve near 24/7 real-time settlement, reducing counterparty and synchronization risks and contributing to the upgrading of Japan's secondary market infrastructure. Furthermore, TOKI will provide cross-chain messaging and middleware support at the technical level to ensure a secure and efficient settlement system. Earlier news reported that Japan's SBI Holdings plans to complete the acquisition of a majority stake in CoinPost on October 1 .
NEAR
NEAR$2.579+4.96%
RealLink
REAL$0.05454+6.96%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10458+4.71%
Share
PANews2025/08/22 21:00
Share
US bond market, dollar traders price in a resolute Powell at Jackson Hole speech

US bond market, dollar traders price in a resolute Powell at Jackson Hole speech

The US bond market stayed frozen Friday morning, as the 10-year Treasury yield didn’t move at all, stuck at 4.332%, while the 2-year nudged up by less than one basis point to 3.8%. But hey, that’s nothing. Wall Street wasn’t watching yields anyway. All eyes were locked on Jerome Powell’s upcoming speech at Jackson Hole, […]
Threshold
T$0.01642+3.98%
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1794-0.93%
Movement
MOVE$0.1316+4.19%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/22 21:12
Share

Trending News

More

5 Crypto Coins to Watch Next Week During the Crypto Crash

Project Trinity Launches to Promote Cross-Chain Settlement of Japanese Stablecoins and Security Tokens

US bond market, dollar traders price in a resolute Powell at Jackson Hole speech

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

U.S. Treasury Deputy Secretary Falkand to step down after five months