Bitcoin's "sleeping whale" transferred more than 230 BTC after 13 years

PANews reported on September 12th that, according to Onchain Lens , an address transferred 232.16 BTC (approximately $ 26.56 million) to a new address after 13.1 years of inactivity. This address had previously purchased all of the BTC for $ 2,812 when the price was only $ 12.11 .

