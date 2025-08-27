Bitcoin’s Worst Month Is Coming

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 23:32
ALEX Lab
ALEX$0.00428+0.70%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10082-0.54%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006284+2.22%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018288+3.86%
Wink
LIKE$0.012899+3.16%
Bitcoin

With just days left before September begins, traders are bracing for what has historically been Bitcoin’s weakest month of the year.

Market data compiled by Coinglass from January 2013 to August 2025 shows that Bitcoin has averaged a -3.77% return in September over the past 12 years, making it the worst-performing month for the asset.

Crypto analyst Lark Davis highlighted the trend, noting that while Bitcoin has enjoyed strong performances in months like October and November, September consistently stands out as a drag on returns. The data reveals a stark contrast: October averages gains of more than 21%, while November has historically delivered a remarkable 46% surge.

The seasonality effect is clear. While the first quarter of the year tends to be mixed—with January and February posting moderate gains and March often pulling back—late Q3 has proven difficult for Bitcoin. August and September together mark a period of weakness before momentum usually picks up again in Q4.

The big question now is whether 2025 will follow the same script or surprise investors. Bitcoin’s current cycle is shaped by ETF inflows, increasing institutional adoption, and growing global use cases, which could counteract historical seasonal patterns.

Still, veteran traders are eyeing September cautiously, with many adjusting their strategies to account for possible downside volatility.

As the market approaches the end of August, all eyes are on whether Bitcoin will once again stumble into September—or if this time will break the cycle and defy its historical curse.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering the crypto, blockchain, and fintech industries, he is well-versed in the complex and ever-evolving world of digital assets. His insightful and thought-provoking articles provide readers with a clear picture of the latest developments and trends in the market. His approach allows him to break down complex ideas into accessible and in-depth content. Follow his publications to stay up to date with the most important trends and topics.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/bitcoins-worst-month-is-coming-will-history-repeat-in-2025/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Webull Launches Crypto Trading in Australia After US Re-Entry

Webull Launches Crypto Trading in Australia After US Re-Entry

TLDR Webull has launched crypto trading services in Australia, offering 240 cryptocurrencies. The company partnered with Coinbase Prime to provide a wide range of digital assets. Webull reintroduced crypto trading in the US earlier this week after exiting the market in 2023. The Australian launch reflects Webull’s strategy to expand its crypto offerings in key [...] The post Webull Launches Crypto Trading in Australia After US Re-Entry appeared first on CoinCentral.
Share
Coincentral2025/08/27 23:54
Share
Gold continues to hit new highs. How to invest in gold in the crypto market?

Gold continues to hit new highs. How to invest in gold in the crypto market?

As Bitcoin encounters a "value winter", real-world gold is recasting the iron curtain of value on the blockchain.
RealLink
REAL$0.05858+3.40%
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000023--%
Iron Fish
IRON$0.1774-0.83%
Share
PANews2025/04/14 17:12
Share
Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Jordi Baylina’s new venture, Zisk, will carry the zkVM torch forward following the Polygon Foundation’s decision to decommission the costly chain. Baylina retains a founder’s title, but his team and codebase are now fully independent. On June 18, Polygon co-founder…
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0655+6.67%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0001331+1.52%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00679-1.16%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 02:10
Share

Trending News

More

Webull Launches Crypto Trading in Australia After US Re-Entry

Gold continues to hit new highs. How to invest in gold in the crypto market?

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.12)

From Zero to Crypto Hero in 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces a Free Gamified Crash Course