This document provides a concise overview of the argument that Bitcoin represents the “ultimate endgame investment.” It explores the properties that make Bitcoin attractive as a long-term store of value, its potential to outperform traditional assets in a changing economic landscape, and the risks and considerations associated with this perspective.

What is the “Endgame” Scenario?

Photo by Kanchanara on Unsplash

The “endgame” scenario, in the context of investment, refers to a potential future state of the global economy and financial system. This scenario often involves:

Currency Debasement: Central banks printing money to combat economic downturns, leading to inflation and a decline in the purchasing power of fiat currencies.

Geopolitical Instability: Increased tensions between nations, potentially disrupting trade and investment flows.

Loss of Trust in Institutions: Eroding confidence in governments, central banks, and traditional financial institutions.

Technological Disruption: Rapid advancements in technology that render existing business models and assets obsolete.

The Endgame Scenario Cycle