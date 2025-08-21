Bitdeer Bets on Trump Tariff Headwinds, but Can Expansion Pay Off?

By: Coincentral
2025/08/21 21:56
TLDR

  • Bitdeer announced plans to expand its mining rig manufacturing in the United States.
  • The company said it aims to benefit from Trump tariff headwinds despite supply chain risks.
  • Jeff LaBerge stated that Trump’s trade policies created more considerations but supported energy growth.
  • Tether invested over 400 million dollars for a 21.4 percent stake in Bitdeer.
  • A financial analyst said vertical integration through SEALMINER A2 rigs provided cost advantages and growth.

Bitdeer announced plans to expand mining rig manufacturing in the U.S. as its profits fell. Executives highlighted Trump tariff headwinds as an advantage. The company aims to support growth through vertical integration and self-mining operations.

Trump Tariff and Strategic Expansion

Bitdeer’s Chief Financial Advisor Jeff LaBerge confirmed that the company seeks to capitalize on Trump tariff effects. He stated, “Trump’s approach has created more things to consider,” noting the supportive energy policies. Therefore, Bitdeer expects favorable tariff resolutions to sustain its expansion strategy.

The miner disclosed that it will start rig manufacturing in the U.S. this year. Executives believe the shift will strengthen its self-mining business. Consequently, the company anticipates improved competitiveness against rivals considering similar moves.

Tether recently acquired a 21.4% stake in Bitdeer. This investment equaled over $400 million and strengthened the company’s financial position. Moreover, Bitdeer clarified it will not reposition itself as a treasury firm despite increasing Bitcoin holdings.

Manufacturing Growth and Financial Concerns

A financial analyst said Q2 results showed vertical integration was paying off. The manufacturing and commercialization of SEALMINER A2 rigs provided both cost advantages and new growth engines. Nevertheless, the analyst emphasized risks tied to expansion and cash burn.

The company reported operating expenses of $42.3 million in Q2, including high R&D and SG&A spending. Thus, Bitdeer faces significant cash burn while pursuing innovation and scale.

Debt remains a challenge for the miner. The balance has now reached $533 million. Therefore, the company must balance debt servicing with continued growth ambitions under Trump tariff headwinds.

Targets, Innovation, and Capacity Expansion

Chief Business Officer Matt Kong said Q2 marked a turning point. He confirmed the company was on track to hit its goals and projected sequentially improved financial results in the second half of 2025.

Kong stated the miner aimed to achieve its 40EH/s hashrate target by October. He noted improved wafer supply allocation supported this projection. Therefore, he expects Bitdeer could exceed its 2025 targets.

Bitdeer revealed that its SEALMINER A4 project aims for 5 J/TH chip efficiency. The company expanded its U.S. engineering team to support these R&D goals. Furthermore, Kong said that the progress of customized silicon software has boosted its competitive edge.

Bitdeer has energized 361 MW of self-mining data center capacity, bringing its total electrical capacity to roughly 1.3 GW. Notably, the company expects to raise this to over 1.6 GW by year-end under Trump tariff conditions.

The post Bitdeer Bets on Trump Tariff Headwinds, but Can Expansion Pay Off? appeared first on CoinCentral.

You May Also Like

Optimism Unlocks Lightning-Fast Transactions with Revolutionary Flashbots Partnership

Optimism Unlocks Lightning-Fast Transactions with Revolutionary Flashbots Partnership

BitcoinWorld Optimism Unlocks Lightning-Fast Transactions with Revolutionary Flashbots Partnership Exciting news from the world of blockchain! Optimism (OP), a leading Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solution, recently announced a groundbreaking Optimism Flashbots partnership. This collaboration is set to bring lightning-fast, verifiable sequencing to the Superchain and the broader OP Stack ecosystem. For users and developers alike, this means a significant leap towards quicker transaction confirmations and a noticeably smoother overall experience on Optimism-powered networks. What Does the Optimism Flashbots Partnership Mean for the Superchain? The core of this exciting development lies in enhancing how transactions are ordered and processed on Optimism’s network. Flashbots, a highly respected name in the blockchain space, provides open, production-grade infrastructure that currently powers over 90% of all Ethereum blocks. This impressive track record highlights their expertise in secure and efficient transaction ordering. Now, the very same cutting-edge technology will be integrated directly into the OP Stack sequencing process. This integration aims to deliver several key advantages, transforming the user experience and developer capabilities: Faster Confirmations: Transactions will be processed and finalized much more rapidly, significantly reducing waiting times for users and improving application responsiveness. Enhanced Verifiability: The sequencing process becomes more transparent and auditable, increasing trust and security for all network participants. Smoother User Experience: Reduced latency and improved reliability translate directly into a more pleasant and seamless interaction with decentralized applications (dApps) and services built on Optimism. Robust Infrastructure: Leveraging Flashbots’ battle-tested technology provides a solid, resilient foundation for the Superchain’s future growth and stability, ensuring the network can handle increasing demand. Essentially, the Optimism Flashbots partnership is about optimizing the very backbone of the network to handle more activity with greater efficiency and integrity. It’s a strategic move to future-proof the ecosystem. Unlocking Speed and Reliability: How Will Users Benefit? Think about your daily online interactions. We expect instant responses, whether sending a message, streaming content, or making a purchase. In the blockchain world, transaction speed and reliability directly impact usability and adoption. With this strategic partnership, users on Optimism-based chains can anticipate a significant improvement in their daily interactions with dApps, from DeFi protocols to NFT marketplaces. Moreover, developers building on the OP Stack will find it easier to create applications that require high throughput and predictable transaction finality. This move also reinforces Optimism’s commitment to decentralization and resilience, as it adopts a proven, open-source solution for a critical network function. Flashbots’ expertise in managing transaction ordering, particularly in mitigating Maximal Extractable Value (MEV) concerns, means a fairer and more predictable environment for all users. The shared sequencer, a key component of the Superchain vision, will benefit immensely from Flashbots’ expertise. This collaboration is not just about raw speed; it’s also about creating a more fair and efficient transaction environment, minimizing potential negative impacts on user costs and experience. The Optimism Flashbots partnership truly elevates the operational standards of the Superchain. Building the Future: The Broader Impact of this Optimism Flashbots Partnership The Superchain vision aims to create a unified network of chains built on the OP Stack, all sharing security and communication. The integration of Flashbots’ sequencing technology is a crucial step towards realizing this ambitious goal. It ensures that as more chains join the Superchain, the underlying infrastructure can scale efficiently while maintaining high standards of performance and security across the entire ecosystem. This move highlights Optimism’s proactive approach to adopting best-in-class solutions to improve its ecosystem. By partnering with a leader like Flashbots, Optimism strengthens its position as a preferred Layer 2 for developers and users seeking a high-performance, secure, and user-friendly blockchain experience. The long-term implications include fostering a more vibrant and accessible decentralized application landscape, driving innovation and broader adoption of blockchain technology. The collaboration also sets a precedent for how Layer 2 solutions can work with specialized infrastructure providers to enhance core functionalities, moving towards a more robust and decentralized future for the entire Web3 space. In conclusion, the Optimism Flashbots partnership marks a pivotal moment for the Superchain and the wider Layer 2 ecosystem. It promises to deliver a truly superior blockchain experience, characterized by unparalleled speed, enhanced verifiability, and robust infrastructure. This collaboration sets a new benchmark for how scaling solutions can leverage specialized protocols to achieve their ambitious goals, ultimately benefiting every participant in the network and paving the way for a more efficient decentralized future. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is the main goal of the Optimism Flashbots partnership? A1: The primary goal is to bring fast, verifiable sequencing to Optimism’s Superchain and OP Stack, leading to quicker transaction confirmations and a smoother user experience. Q2: How does Flashbots contribute to this partnership? A2: Flashbots provides its proven, open, production-grade infrastructure, which currently powers over 90% of Ethereum blocks, to handle transaction sequencing for Optimism’s ecosystem. Q3: What benefits will users see from this collaboration? A3: Users can expect significantly faster transaction finality, enhanced security through verifiability, and an overall smoother and more reliable experience when interacting with dApps on Optimism-based chains. Q4: How does this partnership impact the Superchain vision? A4: It’s a crucial step towards realizing the Superchain’s goal of a unified network of OP Stack chains, ensuring scalable, high-performance, and secure infrastructure as the ecosystem grows. Q5: Does this partnership address MEV concerns? A5: Yes, Flashbots’ expertise in transaction ordering includes mitigating Maximal Extractable Value (MEV) exploitation, contributing to a fairer and more predictable environment for users. Did you find this article insightful? Share this exciting news about the Optimism Flashbots partnership with your network on social media and help spread the word about the future of blockchain scaling! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Ethereum price action. This post Optimism Unlocks Lightning-Fast Transactions with Revolutionary Flashbots Partnership first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Visa Taps Yellow Card for Stablecoin Payments Push Across 20 African Nations

Visa Taps Yellow Card for Stablecoin Payments Push Across 20 African Nations

Visa has partnered with Yellow Card Financial to bring stablecoin-powered payments to Africa, starting with the launch in an unnamed country this year, Bloomberg reported Thursday. The agreement marks a key moment in the growing relationship between traditional payment networks and cryptocurrency infrastructure on the continent. The Partnership Will Expand Stablecoin Payments Across Africa Yellow Card , a crypto exchange and stablecoin payments provider operating across 20 African countries, confirmed the partnership this week. The deal will promote the use of USDC and other digital dollars for faster, low-cost cross-border transactions. More markets are also expected to follow in 2026. Yellow Card🤝Visa Yellow Card is teaming up with @Visa to enhance stablecoin settlement infrastructure in emerging markets. Together, we’ll make cross-border payments quicker and more efficient through the power of blockchain innovation. Learn more: https://t.co/b1thwbrqLv pic.twitter.com/uyZAWbdQDj — Yellow Card (@yellowcard_app) June 18, 2025 In an interview, Yellow Card co-founder and CEO Chris Maurice said the partnership with Visa will help connect local financial institutions to the benefits of blockchain-based payments. “Visa sells virtually to every bank in the world, so it opens up opportunities to work with the broader financial institutions that can benefit from the technology the most,” he said. Founded in 2016, Yellow Card launched operations in Nigeria in 2019 and has processed over $6 billion in transactions. It became Africa’s first licensed stablecoin payments provider and continues to grow across the region, focusing on digital dollar access and financial inclusion. The deal with Visa will also explore ways to streamline treasury operations and liquidity management. Maurice said Yellow Card’s goal is to create faster, cheaper remittance and payment routes in places where access to U.S. dollars is limited. Stablecoin usage is rising quickly across Africa, according to data from Chainalysis. In many countries, ongoing currency depreciation and dollar shortages have made stablecoins a practical alternative for cross-border payments and savings. Sub-Saharan Africa saw steady growth in crypto use overall in 2024, but stablecoins are growing even faster. Legal frameworks across the continent are also evolving. Countries such as Kenya, Nigeria, Ghana, and South Africa are drafting or implementing regulatory policies for digital assets. Kenya’s proposed Virtual Asset Service Providers Bill is seen as the most progressive. Edline Murungi, senior legal counsel at Yellow Card, said the bill “recognizes various use cases” and could turn Kenya into a digital asset hub. “If other countries follow suit, then Kenya is going to be a hub for a lot of digital-asset activities,” she said. Mauritius was the first African country to pass crypto legislation in 2021. Botswana issued its first license a year later. Several others, including members of the Central African Economic and Monetary Community, now have formal laws in place. Yellow Card’s rollout with Visa comes as the demand for accessible, dollar-backed digital payments continues to grow in Africa. Circle Joins Forces with Onafriq to Push USDC Payments Across Africa Amid Stablecoin Surge As Visa and Yellow Card begin rolling out stablecoin-powered payments in Africa, another major development is reinforcing the continent’s crypto momentum. On April 30, stablecoin issuer Circle announced a partnership with Onafriq, Africa’s largest payments network, to pilot USDC settlements across the region. We’ve partnered with @circle to expand access to cross-border payments across Africa!🎉 By integrating USDC-powered settlement solutions into our network, we’re making intra-African payments faster and more efficient for individuals and organisations. Learn more:… pic.twitter.com/EJLmY4sdoT — Onafriq (@Onafriq) April 30, 2025 The goal is to reduce the high cost of cross-border payments and eliminate dependence on foreign intermediaries. Onafriq’s network spans over 500 wallets and 200 million bank accounts across 40+ African countries. Currently, more than 80% of intra-African transactions are routed through overseas correspondent banks, often settled in USD or euros, adding up to $5 billion in annual fees. Circle’s initiative seeks to change that, using USDC as a cheaper, faster settlement rail within the continent. The timing is no coincidence. According to a recent Artemis x Dune report , active stablecoin wallets surged 53% in the past year, reaching 30 million by February 2025. Stablecoin supply also jumped to $225 billion, with monthly transfers topping $4.1 trillion, a sign of both retail and institutional adoption. In Sub-Saharan Africa, stablecoins now account for 43% of all crypto volume. Nigeria leads the region, receiving $59 billion in crypto volume over the past year, with 85% of that under $1 million, highlighting widespread grassroots usage. As more players enter the space, Africa is fast becoming a proving ground for stablecoin utility.
Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Polygon price continued its freefall, reaching its lowest level since April 21, as the broader crypto sell-off gained momentum. Polygon (POL) dropped to $0.1915, down 32% from its highest point in May and 74% below its 2024 peak. The crash…
