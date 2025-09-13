Bitdeer Boosted Bitcoin Mining 35% in August, Targets 40 EH/s Next

TLDR:

Bitdeer lifted self-mining hashrate 35% in August, deploying 7.8 EH/s of rigs across its global sites.

Bitcoin production rose to 375 BTC in August, with total holdings now at 1,934 BTC.

Manufacturing output hit 27.8 EH/s, with 6 EH/s shipped to external buyers and the rest used internally.

Tydal and Bhutan expansions remain on schedule to finish energization by end of Q3 2025.

Bitdeer Technologies is stepping up its game in Bitcoin mining. The company raised its self-mining capacity sharply in August, putting it closer to its target for the year-end.

Investors are watching the fast deployment of SEALMINER rigs and the pace of site expansions. Management says more growth is coming as new infrastructure comes online in Norway and Bhutan. The update paints a picture of a miner pushing to scale quickly.

Bitcoin Mining Capacity Surges

According to the company’s August operations report shared on 12th September, Bitdeer raised its self-mining hashrate to 30 EH/s, up 35% from July. The increase came as more SEALMINER rigs were energized across the United States, Norway, and Bhutan. Around 7.8 EH/s of rigs were deployed in August alone, with 2.7 EH/s currently in transit.

Bitdeer mined 375 BTC for the month, about 33% more than July’s production. The company now holds 1,934 BTC on its balance sheet, compared with 1,667 BTC a month earlier. Mining rigs under management rose to 229,000 units, with 143,000 self-owned and used for the company’s own operations.

Manufacturing stayed busy, with 27.8 EH/s of rigs produced and another 1.2 EH/s in final assembly. Of those built, 6 EH/s were shipped to external customers while the rest supported Bitdeer’s self-mining. SEALMINER A3 is moving toward mass production by late September or early October, with machine-level tests showing expected performance.

SEALMINER A4 remains in development to reach 5 J/TH chip efficiency. Bitdeer said it is working on two chip designs to strengthen its production roadmap and ensure reliability.

Infrastructure and Future Plans

The company’s large-scale power projects also advanced. In Tydal, Norway, 161 MW is online with another 14 MW due before the end of Q3 2025. In Bhutan, 367.5 MW of capacity is live, with the rest expected in phases before quarter-end.

Bitdeer’s U.S. expansion continues with preparations at its Massillon, Ohio site, though some energization has been delayed to Q1 2026 due to transformer delivery issues. The company still plans to bring 21 MW online by late October. Its Clarington, Ohio project remains on track for a Q2 2027 completion.

Outside of mining, Bitdeer’s AI cloud business is growing. The company reported $8 million in annualized run-rate revenue from GPU cloud services in August. It also launched a relational database service and is developing AI Agent and retrieval-augmented generation tools to enhance its offering.

Chief Business Officer Matt Kong said the company remains focused on hitting 40 EH/s of self-mining by October and scaling further in the coming quarters.

The post Bitdeer Boosted Bitcoin Mining 35% in August, Targets 40 EH/s Next appeared first on Blockonomi.