Bitdeer's total Bitcoin holdings increased to 1997.5, and mining output this week was 108.3 BTC.

PANews reported on September 27th that Bitdeer, a Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin mining company, released its latest Bitcoin holdings data on the X platform. As of September 26th, its total Bitcoin holdings had increased to 1,997.5 (Note: This number is pure holdings and does not include Bitcoin deposited by customers). In addition, its Bitcoin mining output this week was 108.3 BTC, but 76.9 BTC were sold during the same period.