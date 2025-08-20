Bitfarms Welcomes Former AWS Executive Wayne Duso to Its Board



Bitfarms Ltd. (Nasdaq/TSX: BITF), a prominent name in the digital infrastructure space, has announced the addition of Wayne Duso to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. This strategic move aims to enhance the company’s capabilities and support its growth in the high-performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence (AI) sectors, according to GlobeNewswire.

Wayne Duso’s Extensive Experience

Wayne Duso brings over 25 years of experience in developing enterprise technologies to Bitfarms. His distinguished career includes a notable 12-year tenure at Amazon Web Services (AWS), where he played a pivotal role in scaling the AWS Boston office from a startup to an enterprise with thousands of employees. Duso was instrumental in launching several unicorn businesses in the data storage and cloud infrastructure sectors, achieving over $1 billion in annual recurring revenue. His expertise is expected to be invaluable as Bitfarms seeks to expand its HPC/AI business.

Strategic Growth in HPC/AI

Brian Howlett, the Independent Chairman of Bitfarms, expressed his excitement about Duso’s appointment, emphasizing its significance at a time when the company is accelerating its HPC/AI initiatives across North America. Duso’s extensive experience in launching and leading data center teams and developing cloud solutions aligns with Bitfarms’ strategic pivot towards HPC/AI. With a robust 1.3 GW energy pipeline, Bitfarms is well-positioned to meet the increasing demand for HPC/AI infrastructure.

Bitfarms’ Vision and Future Plans

Founded in 2017, Bitfarms has established itself as a leader in the digital infrastructure domain, focusing on building and operating state-of-the-art data centers and energy infrastructure for high-performance computing and Bitcoin mining. The company is headquartered in New York and Toronto, with operations spanning across the Americas. Bitfarms’ commitment to U.S. growth is evidenced by its energy pipeline, which is predominantly U.S.-based, ensuring robust access to power and fiber infrastructure.

Wayne Duso expressed his enthusiasm for joining Bitfarms, highlighting the company’s strategic alignment with his passion for scalable and innovative data center technologies. As Bitfarms continues to capitalize on the surging demand for HPC/AI infrastructure, Duso’s expertise is expected to contribute significantly to the company’s long-term value creation for its stakeholders.

