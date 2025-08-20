Bitfarms Welcomes Former AWS Executive Wayne Duso to Its Board

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 20:34
Movement
MOVE$0.1251-4.79%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022113+1.28%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.07395-2.58%
Startup
STARTUP$0.006363-22.23%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1135-3.56%


Darius Baruo
Aug 19, 2025 01:46

Bitfarms Ltd. appoints Wayne Duso, a former AWS executive, to its Board of Directors to bolster its HPC/AI business strategy, enhancing its digital infrastructure capabilities.



Bitfarms Welcomes Former AWS Executive Wayne Duso to Its Board

Bitfarms Ltd. (Nasdaq/TSX: BITF), a prominent name in the digital infrastructure space, has announced the addition of Wayne Duso to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. This strategic move aims to enhance the company’s capabilities and support its growth in the high-performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence (AI) sectors, according to GlobeNewswire.

Wayne Duso’s Extensive Experience

Wayne Duso brings over 25 years of experience in developing enterprise technologies to Bitfarms. His distinguished career includes a notable 12-year tenure at Amazon Web Services (AWS), where he played a pivotal role in scaling the AWS Boston office from a startup to an enterprise with thousands of employees. Duso was instrumental in launching several unicorn businesses in the data storage and cloud infrastructure sectors, achieving over $1 billion in annual recurring revenue. His expertise is expected to be invaluable as Bitfarms seeks to expand its HPC/AI business.

Strategic Growth in HPC/AI

Brian Howlett, the Independent Chairman of Bitfarms, expressed his excitement about Duso’s appointment, emphasizing its significance at a time when the company is accelerating its HPC/AI initiatives across North America. Duso’s extensive experience in launching and leading data center teams and developing cloud solutions aligns with Bitfarms’ strategic pivot towards HPC/AI. With a robust 1.3 GW energy pipeline, Bitfarms is well-positioned to meet the increasing demand for HPC/AI infrastructure.

Bitfarms’ Vision and Future Plans

Founded in 2017, Bitfarms has established itself as a leader in the digital infrastructure domain, focusing on building and operating state-of-the-art data centers and energy infrastructure for high-performance computing and Bitcoin mining. The company is headquartered in New York and Toronto, with operations spanning across the Americas. Bitfarms’ commitment to U.S. growth is evidenced by its energy pipeline, which is predominantly U.S.-based, ensuring robust access to power and fiber infrastructure.

Wayne Duso expressed his enthusiasm for joining Bitfarms, highlighting the company’s strategic alignment with his passion for scalable and innovative data center technologies. As Bitfarms continues to capitalize on the surging demand for HPC/AI infrastructure, Duso’s expertise is expected to contribute significantly to the company’s long-term value creation for its stakeholders.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/bitfarms-welcomes-former-aws-executive-wayne-duso-to-its-board

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Harvard economist says his $100 Bitcoin prediction was a wrong call

Harvard economist says his $100 Bitcoin prediction was a wrong call

The post Harvard economist says his $100 Bitcoin prediction was a wrong call appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff admitted his 2018 prediction that Bitcoin would fall to $100 was incorrect. Rogoff underestimated Bitcoin’s global utility and the regulatory environment around cryptocurrencies. In 2018, Kenneth Rogoff said Bitcoin was more likely to sink to $100 than ever reach $100,000 over a decade. The Harvard economist, who previously argued that Bitcoin’s use was primarily limited to illicit activities, on Tuesday admitted that he had made a wrong call. “What did I miss? I was far too optimistic about the US coming to its senses about sensible cryptocurrency regulation; why would policymakers want to facilitate tax evasion and illegal activities?” Rogoff explained how he miscalculated. The former IMF chief economist added that he underestimated Bitcoin’s role as a transaction medium in the $20 trillion underground economy and didn’t foresee regulators, including top officials, openly holding large crypto holdings despite clear conflicts of interest. “I did not appreciate how Bitcoin would compete with fiat currencies to serve as the transaction medium of choice in the twenty-trillion dollar global underground economy.” In a 2018 interview with CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Rogoff anticipated that a global regulatory crackdown on Bitcoin would drive prices down and expected limited adoption as a real payment method. “I think Bitcoin will be worth a tiny fraction of what it is now if we’re headed out 10 years from now,” he said. “I would see $100 as being a lot more likely than $100,000 ten years from now.” Bitcoin was trading at around $11,242 when Rogoff made his call. Instead of collapsing to $100, the digital asset has surged past $100,000 in under a decade. At press time, Bitcoin was changing hands above $113,200, up about 907% since Rogoff’s bearish prediction, according to TradingView. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/bitcoin-price-prediction-harvard-economist/
Threshold
T$0.01565-4.33%
RealLink
REAL$0.05086-0.85%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09833-1.72%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 20:06
Share
Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by about 15.2 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to about 58.3 bitcoins

Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by about 15.2 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to about 58.3 bitcoins

PANews reported on June 26 that according to an official announcement, British listed company Coinsilium announced that it had increased its holdings of 15.2080 bitcoins at an average price of
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0892-5.10%
Share
PANews2025/06/26 10:33
Share
Cardano & Chainlink Can’t Keep Up, Remittix (RTX) Just Became the $20M PayFi Phenomenon

Cardano & Chainlink Can’t Keep Up, Remittix (RTX) Just Became the $20M PayFi Phenomenon

ADA struggles near $1, LINK remains 54% off ATH, yet Remittix secures $20M and PayFi buzz, with analysts eyeing 100x growth in this bull cycle.
NEAR
NEAR$2.422-3.39%
Threshold
T$0.01565-4.33%
Chainlink
LINK$24.65+0.81%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/08/20 20:20
Share

Trending News

More

Harvard economist says his $100 Bitcoin prediction was a wrong call

Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by about 15.2 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to about 58.3 bitcoins

Cardano & Chainlink Can’t Keep Up, Remittix (RTX) Just Became the $20M PayFi Phenomenon

Trump-Connected Thumzup Media Dives Into Crypto Mining With Dogehash Deal

Solana and ADA Consolidate While Rollblock’s Presale Momentum Accelerates