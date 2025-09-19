BitGo expands in Europe with BaFin license, offering regulated crypto custody, trading, staking, and settlement for institutional investors. BitGo, a global leader in digital asset infrastructure, has taken a major step forward in Europe. The company has received an extended license from BaFin, Germany’s financial regulator. This extension means that BitGo can provide a full […] The post BitGo Expands Crypto Services in Europe with New BaFin License appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.BitGo expands in Europe with BaFin license, offering regulated crypto custody, trading, staking, and settlement for institutional investors. BitGo, a global leader in digital asset infrastructure, has taken a major step forward in Europe. The company has received an extended license from BaFin, Germany’s financial regulator. This extension means that BitGo can provide a full […] The post BitGo Expands Crypto Services in Europe with New BaFin License appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

BitGo Expands Crypto Services in Europe with New BaFin License

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/19 05:00
BitGo expands in Europe with BaFin license, offering regulated crypto custody, trading, staking, and settlement for institutional investors.

BitGo, a global leader in digital asset infrastructure, has taken a major step forward in Europe. The company has received an extended license from BaFin, Germany’s financial regulator. This extension means that BitGo can provide a full suite of crypto services to institutional investors throughout the European Union.

BitGo Adds Trading, Custody, and Staking Under MiCA Expansion

Previously, BitGo was first approved under the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) in May of 2025. Now, with the expansion of the license, BitGo Europe can offer services such as crypto custody, staking, asset transfers, and trading. This provides a one-stop platform for digital asset management, built in the wake of the growing needs of financial institutions.

Through this move, European investors will now have access to BitGo’s over-the-counter (OTC) trading desk and high-performance trading platform. This platform allows spot trading of thousands of digital assets, including major cryptocurrencies and stablecoins. It allows it to connect investors to dozens of liquidity sources, including premier exchanges and market makers. As a result, institutions get the ability to carry out trades at competitive prices with better speed and reliability.

Related Reading: BitGo Files for U.S. IPO, Plans to Join Mainstream Financial Markets | Live Bitcoin News

In addition to trading, BitGo also continues to work on institutional-grade security. All the assets stay in regulated, cold storage custody under the safeguards of MiCA compliance. This provides an additional level of trust for institutions handling large amounts of digital assets.

BitGo’s platform is also designed to make it easy for institutions to operate. Instead of having to rely on multiple providers for custody, trading, and settlement, everything can be done within a single secure system. This helps to reduce the risk and lower the operational complexity and improve the efficiency of capital deployment.

BitGo’s infrastructure supports staking, which would allow investors to earn rewards on certain assets while still keeping them secure. This feature is particularly attractive for institutions that want long-term exposure to blockchain networks without having to directly manage them technically.

BitGo Powers EU Crypto Adoption with New BaFin License

This launch makes BitGo one of the few regulated companies in Europe to offer a full stack of crypto services. The combination of compliance, technology, and deep liquidity makes the platform suitable for large financial players who want stable access to the digital asset market.

The timing of this expansion is important. Europe’s digital asset market is growing at a rapid pace, with regulations such as MiCA helping to provide a more concrete legal environment. By acquiring the BaFin license, BitGo demonstrates that it is committed to adhering to these rules and that it does not shy away from innovation.

Moreover, this development helps to build Europe’s position in the global crypto economy. As more institutions are looking at digital finance, access to dependable and regulated service providers is of paramount importance. BitGo’s presence is there to support Europeans in filling that gap and to support digital transformation in Europe’s financial landscape.

In summary, the expanded BaFin license means that BitGo is able to provide custody services, trading services, staking services, and settlement services across Europe under the full control of European regulators. This is a major milestone for the company, as well as a huge boost towards institutional adoption of crypto in the region. The move demonstrates how regulation and high technology work together to create trust in digital assets.

