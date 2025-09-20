BitGo files for US IPO with $90B in assets under custody

BitGo files to go public with $90.3 billion in assets under custody, targeting NYSE listing as institutional crypto adoption accelerates under new US policies.

Crypto custody firm BitGo has filed for a US initial public offering (IPO), aiming to capitalize on the renewed institutional demand for digital asset infrastructure under the Trump administration.

The firm aims to list its Class A common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “BTGO,” according to its Form S-1 registration with the SEC dated Friday.

The Palo Alto-based company reported approximately $90.3 billion in assets on its platform as of June 30, 2025. Its client base spans over 4,600 entities and more than 1.1 million users across 100 countries.

Read more