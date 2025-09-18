BitGo lists HYPE token for trading

Key Takeaways
- BitGo has added HYPE token to its supported trading assets.
- HYPE is the native token of the Hyperliquid protocol, a decentralized exchange and layer-1 blockchain.
BitGo added HYPE token for trading today, expanding access to the digital asset from the Hyperliquid protocol.
The custody and trading platform now supports HYPE, allowing institutional and retail clients to trade the token through BitGo’s services. Hyperliquid operates as a decentralized exchange and layer-1 blockchain focused on perpetual futures trading.
Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/bitgo-lists-hype-token-hyperliquid/