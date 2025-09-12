Bitlayer Adopts Chainlink CCIP to Boost Bitcoin-DeFi Ecosystem

By: Coincentral
2025/09/12 23:23
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005352+3.22%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09557-0.15%
CROSS
CROSS$0.24254+3.11%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001718+3.43%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01479+5.49%
Boost
BOOST$0.0984-1.49%

TLDR

  • Bitlayer integrates Chainlink CCIP to enable secure cross-chain asset transfers between Bitlayer and Ethereum.
  • The adoption of Chainlink CCIP expands Bitlayer’s Bitcoin-DeFi ecosystem by supporting multiple assets like USDT and ETH.
  • YBTC, Bitlayer’s Bitcoin-pegged token, becomes more decentralized and multichain through the use of Chainlink CCIP.
  • Chainlink CCIP ensures trust-minimized minting of YBTC through BitVM-based bridges, eliminating the need for centralized custodians.
  • The integration of Chainlink’s CCIP allows Bitlayer to connect liquidity pools across various blockchains, including Ethereum and Avalanche.

Bitlayer, a Bitcoin Layer 2 network, has integrated Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) to facilitate secure cross-chain asset transfers. This collaboration allows seamless token movement between Bitlayer and Ethereum. As part of this integration, Bitlayer expands its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem, supporting assets like BTR, USDC, and ETH.

Bitlayer’s Cross-Chain Expansion with CCIP

Bitlayer aims to enhance its Bitcoin Layer 2 network by adopting Chainlink CCIP. This adoption powers Bitlayer’s Bitcoin-pegged token, YBTC, allowing secure transfers across various blockchain networks. Bitlayer now benefits from the decentralized cross-chain infrastructure offered by Chainlink.

Johann Eid, Chief Business Officer at Chainlink Labs, said, “By harnessing CCIP’s native support for secure cross-chain asset transfers and messages, Bitlayer developers can now unlock a new wave of BTCFi innovation.” This innovation gives developers the tools to build decentralized applications with Bitcoin’s security.

The integration of CCIP ensures that Bitlayer’s ecosystem remains open and scalable. It facilitates the movement of tokens like USDT, wstETH, and ETH across multiple chains. These improvements reinforce Bitlayer’s goal to create a more accessible and secure Bitcoin DeFi ecosystem.

Bitlayer Expands YBTC’s Reach Across Blockchains

Bitlayer’s Bitcoin-pegged asset, YBTC, plays a central role in its approach. YBTC is designed to provide a trust-minimized, multichain solution without relying on custodians. Unlike traditional wrapped Bitcoin models, YBTC leverages BitVM and Chainlink’s CCIP for decentralization.

YBTC allows developers to integrate Bitcoin into DeFi protocols for lending, trading, and derivatives. The integration of YBTC across Ethereum, BSC, Avalanche, and other blockchains enhances liquidity and token accessibility. With CCIP, Bitlayer ensures that its ecosystem remains dynamic and efficient.

Bitlayer’s design enables the minting of YBTC through BitVM-based bridges, ensuring trust-minimized interactions. This approach enhances the platform’s security and scalability, allowing for seamless cross-chain communication. The addition of CCIP strengthens Bitlayer’s position in the Bitcoin DeFi space.

Chainlink CCIP Enhances Bitlayer’s Infrastructure

The selection of Chainlink CCIP stems from its security, reliability, and future-proof design. Chainlink’s decentralized oracle networks (DONs) secure over $90 billion in DeFi total value locked (TVL). This infrastructure ensures that Bitlayer’s cross-chain transactions are secure and efficient.

Bitlayer benefits from Chainlink’s proven infrastructure, which has processed over $25 trillion in on-chain transaction value. By adopting CCIP, Bitlayer gains a decentralized, always-on infrastructure for asset transfers. This system ensures no downtime in cross-chain transfers, enhancing Bitlayer’s ability to offer seamless blockchain interactions.

The post Bitlayer Adopts Chainlink CCIP to Boost Bitcoin-DeFi Ecosystem appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Coinbase user data was stolen and blackmailed for $20 million. Social attacks have become the norm

Coinbase user data was stolen and blackmailed for $20 million. Social attacks have become the norm

Although Coinbase has taken a number of measures to respond, user attacks may have become the &quot;norm.&quot;
MAY
MAY$0.04446+3.10%
Share
PANews2025/05/16 15:53
Share
Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

As Bitcoin mining enters a new chapter post-halving, HIVE Digital Technologies is taking a measured, ambitious approach to growth. In this interview, Darcy Daubaras, CFO of HIVE, offers an inside look at how the company plans to scale its hashrate…
Edge
EDGE$0.35909+8.92%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.10642+18.75%
HIVE
HIVE$0.2102+2.18%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 01:52
Share
Tether announces USAT stablecoin for America

Tether announces USAT stablecoin for America

Tether is rolling out a new stablecoin called USAT, which is designed for American institutions and residents. The company also named Bo Hines the new chief executive of its US arm. Tether’s USDT was once tagged as the cryptocurrency most preferred by criminals. After pro-crypto President Trump returned to the Oval, the firm now casts […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.99+2.46%
Propy
PRO$0.7203+3.52%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00623-0.79%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 00:21
Share

Trending News

More

Coinbase user data was stolen and blackmailed for $20 million. Social attacks have become the norm

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

Tether announces USAT stablecoin for America

Met a former colleague at an offline event, Clanker developer was exposed for "stealing Velodrome funds" and quit the team

Chainlink, UBS, and DigiFT Launch Tokenized Fund Pilot