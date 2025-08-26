Bitlayer announces BTR airdrop rules and details, which will start on August 27 and last for 30 days

Russia And Ukraine Both Stake Claim To Crimea

SIMFEROPOL, UKRAINE – MARCH 18: Six years on from the day Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a treaty of accession to absorb Crimea in the Russian Federation on March 18, 2020 in Simferopol, Ukraine. Hundreds of pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian protesters fight outside the regional building as Russian forces without insigna invide Crimea on February 26, 2014 in Simferopol, Ukraine. In a latest statement, the Council of the European Union said: "Since the illegal annexation by the Russian Federation, the human rights situation in the Crimean peninsula has significantly deteriorated. Residents of the peninsula face systematic restrictions of fundamental freedoms, such as freedom of expression, religion or belief and association and the right to peaceful assembly. The increasing militarisation of the peninsula continues to negatively impact the security situation in the Black Sea region. In violation of international humanitarian law, Russian citizenship and conscription in the armed forces of the Russian Federation have been imposed on Crimean residents.". The UN General Assembly reaffirmed non-recognition of the annexation of Crimea by the Russian Federation. (Photo by Pierre Crom/Getty Images) Getty Images On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, alongside several European officials, met with President Donald Trump at the White House. During the summit, the group discussed Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, the need for peace, and methods for ending the war. Before the session, Trump shared his views about Russia's war on social media. In his Truth Social post, he stated that Ukraine would not regain control over Russian-controlled Crimea. Conversely, Zelenskyy reaffirmed that Crimea remains an integral part of Ukraine. What is Crimea, and what is its significance to Russia and Ukraine? A Brief History of Crimea Crimea is a diamond-shaped peninsula that is located in southern Ukraine. It is about 10,000 square miles in size, and it borders the Black…