Bitlayer Migrates to Chainlink CCIP, Unlocks New Era for Bitcoin DeFi

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/13 00:50
CROSS
CROSS$0.24635+3.23%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001722+3.48%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01828-3.94%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5643+2.41%
Major
MAJOR$0.16378+2.64%
ERA
ERA$0.7576+4.36%

Bitlayer adopts Chainlink CCIP to enable secure cross-chain transfers, expanding Bitcoin DeFi access across major EVM-compatible blockchain networks.

Bitlayer, a layer 2 network built on Bitcoin, has officially adopted Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) as its main infrastructure for cross-chain transfers. This is a huge milestone in increasing liquidity and growing the abilities of Bitcoin DeFi. The integration now enables secure transfers of BTR, USDC, USDT, ETH, and wstETH between Bitlayer and Ethereum.

Bitlayer Brings Bitcoin DeFi to EVM Chains via YBTC

The announcement was issued on Chainlink’s official X account, and it is a sign of the increasing synergy between leading blockchain networks. Bitlayer will soon be taking the next step by helping to enable cross-chain functionality for YBTC, Bitlayer’s BTC-pegged asset, using CCIP. This move is in support of a larger mission to build a decentralized and liquid financial ecosystem with Bitcoin.

YBTC is built on the BitVM framework, which is a breakthrough that enables the introduction of Turing-complete smart contract functionality to the Bitcoin ecosystem via optimistic validation. This enables Bitcoin holders to mint a trust-minimized version of BTC that can securely move from blockchain to blockchain. Chainlink CCIP will be the backbone of this cross-chain expansion, ensuring safety, speed, and scalability.

Related Reading: SuperRare Integrates Chainlink CCIP for Cross-Chain NFT Transfers | Live Bitcoin News

Currently, Bitlayer’s YBTC.B is live on a number of Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible networks, such as Ethereum, BSC, Avalanche, and Plume Network. These integrations pave the way for new opportunities for yield for Bitcoin holders on multiple chains. Bitlayer has plans to expand YBTC.B to even more chains, pushing its adoption even further.

Moreover, YBTC tokens minted through Bitlayer’s BitVM Bridge are also to be deployed more broadly across chains. Chainlink’s CCIP will be used to support this expansion. As a result, users will be able to access YBTC through more platforms, and developers will get powerful tools to create secure Bitcoin-based DeFi applications.

CCIP Integration Unlocks New BTCFi Potential for Bitlayer

Adopting Chainlink CCIP has had great benefits for Bitlayer. One major improvement is the increase in liquidity which provides strength to the ecosystem and attracts more development. Users can now move assets securely by using CCIP-powered tools such as Transporter, XSwap, and Interport. Consequently, cross-chain transfers have become easier and safer for everyone involved.

CCIP itself is well known for its security and proven infrastructure. It uses the Decentralized Oracle Networks (DONs) of Chainlink to power its consensus layer. These networks have already secured tens of billions of dollars in DeFi transactions. As a result, they have facilitated over $25 trillion in on-chain transaction value since 2022.

In addition to security, CCIP provides an always-on infrastructure. This means there is no downtime and provides a reliable foundation for every cross-chain transaction. Its architecture is also future-proof, meaning that developers can upgrade and scale without any friction. In addition, new blockchains and tokens can easily be added, and that too with complete ownership and security.

Chainlink’s Chief Business Officer, Johann Eid, was delighted with the integration and described it as a huge step towards a fully connected Bitcoin DeFi ecosystem. Kevin He, Co-founder of Bitlayer, shared similar excitement, stating that CCIP would help drive innovation and support long-term growth of BTCFi projects. This partnership may change the future of decentralized finance.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.20)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.20)

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?6/20 Update: Low liquidity market, altcoins have a large pullback, and the top
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1496+4.68%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002707+3.87%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 10:09
Share
Sol Strategies Files for Nasdaq Listing as SOL Holdings Exceed 420,000

Sol Strategies Files for Nasdaq Listing as SOL Holdings Exceed 420,000

Canadian digital asset firm Sol Strategies has filed for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market amid its US market expansion strategy. Key Takeaways: Sol Strategies has filed to list on Nasdaq under the ticker “STKE” as part of its U.S. expansion. The firm holds over 420,000 SOL tokens and is positioning itself as a blockchain-focused investment vehicle. Sol Strategies will follow Canadian governance standards and remain exempt from certain US rules. The company, which currently trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), aims to have its common shares listed under the ticker “STKE” on Nasdaq, according to a Form 40-F registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The listing comes as Sol Strategies reveals it holds over 420,000 SOL tokens, which makes the firm one of the more prominent institutional holders of Solana’s native asset. Source: SEC Sol Strategies Eyes Growth as Digital Asset Investment Vehicle Sol Strategies is positioning itself as a digital asset investment vehicle with a focus on emerging blockchain technologies. In its filing, the company cited expectations of further growth driven by Solana’s growing market share in asset tokenization and the digital asset infrastructure landscape. The company also revealed it has 172.2 million common shares outstanding, along with a range of convertible securities—including over 12 million warrants and 5.3 million stock options. These figures point to a potentially active capitalization table, should investor interest pick up following a successful U.S. listing. Sol Strategies qualifies as a “foreign private issuer” under SEC rules, which exempts it from certain U.S. regulatory requirements, including proxy solicitation rules and Section 16 filings. It intends to continue following Canadian governance practices under the CSE framework, which differ in several ways from U.S. standards. For instance, its board does not require a majority of independent directors, and it does not maintain separate nominating or compensation committees as mandated by Nasdaq for domestic issuers. Despite the listing ambitions, the firm acknowledged a range of risks, including the evolving nature of crypto regulation, potential volatility in digital asset prices, and the uncertainty surrounding classification of certain tokens under securities laws. SOL Strategies Files $1B Shelf Prospectus for Future Growth In May, SOL Strategies filed a preliminary shelf prospectus in Canada on May 27, aiming to raise up to $1 billion . While the company has no immediate fundraising plans, the filing is a strategic move to create financing flexibility as it targets expansion within the Solana ecosystem. Once approved, the shelf will allow SOL Strategies to offer a mix of securities, ranging from common shares to debt instruments, over time without re-filing for each issuance. In April, the company also secured a $500 million convertible note facility from ATW Partners in April. Proceeds will be used to acquire and stake SOL tokens on SOL Strategies’ own validators. The notes are interest-bearing in SOL and performance-linked, aligning the firm’s capital strategy with Solana’s staking economy. In another development, SOL Strategies has signed an MOU with Superstate to explore issuing tokenized company shares on the Solana blockchain. The initiative, still subject to regulatory review, would mark one of the first attempts to move public equity on-chain.
SynFutures
F$0.009028-2.92%
Union
U$0.01129+12.67%
Solana
SOL$240.64+6.22%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/19 14:29
Share
Thai SEC opens consultation period for token issuance rules

Thai SEC opens consultation period for token issuance rules

The consultation period comes as Thailand seeks to clarify regulations for the crypto industry.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01491+6.12%
Share
PANews2025/06/21 06:03
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.20)

Sol Strategies Files for Nasdaq Listing as SOL Holdings Exceed 420,000

Thai SEC opens consultation period for token issuance rules

This Altcoin Has Been Backed By Top Experts To Outperform Solana, XRP and Cardano In The Next 6 Months

Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE Builds Momentum on ETF Hype, While Viral $0.035 DeFi Crypto Targets $1