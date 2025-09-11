Bitmain files mismanagement claim against bankrupt BTC miner Orb Energy

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 06:04
Union
U$0.00944-1.76%
RealLink
REAL$0.06233+3.43%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,817.44+2.45%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10084-1.14%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016752+4.56%

Bitmain has accused Orb Energy Co. of gross mismanagement weeks after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The bankruptcy filing came after Bitmain secured injunctions in a Texas state court.

Bitmain wants the U.S. bankruptcy court to allow it to reclaim thousands of Bitcoin miners from Orb Energy, citing various reasons ranging from the misappropriation of digital assets and obstructing access to equipment to damaging thousands of Bitcoin mining machines worth millions of dollars.

Bitmain motions to reclaim BTC miners

In an emergency motion filed on August 27 in the Southern District of Texas, Bitmain argued that the automatic stay triggered by Orb Energy’s Chapter 11 petition should not cover the 2,700 Antminer servers housed at Orb’s Van Vleck facility.

According to the Chinese miner manufacturer, the machines, which are valued at more than $5.5 million, remain its property under a Hosting Sale Agreement and should not be included as part of Orb’s bankruptcy estate.

The dispute draws attention to Bitmain’s direct involvement in proprietary mining capacity on American soil–something the company has always been secretive about.

According to Bitmain, Orb started diverting mining rewards on December 4, 2024, redirecting payouts from its machines to wallets controlled by Orb’s CEO, a scheme that rerouted Bitcoin worth about $10 million at current market prices.

The company also alleged that Orb CEO Jamieson Zaniewski sold Bitcoin belonging to Bitmain in the middle of this year, just ahead of critical state court hearings, while concealing wallet addresses and transaction records to make the trail harder to track.

Despite state court injunctions, Bitmain claims Orb restricted its staff from the site with physical barriers, refused to install monitoring software, and even put up signage implying threats of deadly force, as witnesses testified there were real firearms present on site, according to the filing.

The motion also accuses Orb of installing unauthorized firmware that rendered safety protocols useless and caused “irreparable damage” to hundreds of units, and of dissipating Bitcoin proceeds via insider loans.

According to Bitmain, the hosting agreement was formally terminated in July 2025 after Orb allegedly ignored repeated notices of breach. Upon termination of the contract, it expected the return of the miners; however, Orb had listed the equipment in its bankruptcy schedules, hence the legal action.

Bitmain and its affiliate Cango may be subject to federal review

Bitmain’s legal action against Orb is happening days after news revealed Representative Zachary Nunn of Iowa, a member of the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, had sent a September 2 letter to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent requesting that the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) look into Bitmain and Cango over their growing presence in the American market.

Nunn argued in his letter that both companies “appear to be scaling operations in the U.S. through complex ownership structures and financing arrangements that may not be fully transparent to regulators or the public,” Bloomberg reported, citing the letter.

Bitmain has denied reports that it has plans to acquire Cango, and both companies claim they comply with U.S. laws and have no affiliations with the Chinese government.

Cango used to be a Chinese auto services platform listed in the U.S., but it recently pivoted into Bitcoin mining and subsequently emerged as one of the industry’s top five players.

Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It’s free.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/bitmain-mismanagement-claim-orb-energy/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Harvest Finance
FARM$28.89+2.04%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,751.45+2.25%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000078-2.50%
Share
PANews2025/04/30 13:50
Share
Polygon PoS completes hard fork and restores consensus finality

Polygon PoS completes hard fork and restores consensus finality

PANews reported on September 11th that the Polygon Foundation announced that the Polygon PoS (Polygon Proof of Stake) had successfully completed a hard fork, upgrading the Bor and Heimdall components to v2.2.11-beta2 and v0.3.1, respectively. Milestones and state synchronization are now proceeding normally, and checkpoint processing and consensus finality have been fully restored. Officials stated that they will continue to closely monitor the network to ensure stable operation. As reported last night, Polygon stated: There was a temporary delay in the final confirmation of the transaction and we are working to resolve this issue .
Fork Chain
FORK$0.00003843-8.69%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00629+1.94%
Share
PANews2025/09/11 07:20
Share
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 401 million US dollars, mainly short orders

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 401 million US dollars, mainly short orders

PANews reported on June 21 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $401 million, of which long orders
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.105+29.46%
Share
PANews2025/06/21 23:30
Share

Trending News

More

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Polygon PoS completes hard fork and restores consensus finality

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 401 million US dollars, mainly short orders

Wall Street Day Traders Are Calling Layer Brett The Best Crypto To Buy Now Over Solana & Pi Coin

Bitcoin price steady as Fed keeps interest rates stable