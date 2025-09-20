The post BitMine Adds $69M in Ethereum, Now Holds Over 2.17M ETH appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

BitMine Immersion, led by Tom Lee, purchased an additional 15,427 Ethereum tokens valued at $69 million, bringing their total Ethereum holdings to about 2.17 million ETH, worth nearly $9.7 billion. This makes BitMine the largest corporate holder of Ethereum in the world. The company aims to accumulate 5% of Ethereum’s supply, doubling down on its long-term strategy to grow its crypto treasury and support the Ethereum ecosystem’s growth.