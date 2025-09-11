The post Bitmine Chairman Tom Lee Says Stablecoins Could Help Fix U.S. Debt Problems? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Can digital dollars help patch America’s $35 trillion debt hole? According to Tom Lee, Chairman of Bitmine, the answer may lie in how these digital assets already work within the financial system.

He says tokens like USDT and USDC are quietly buying U.S. government bonds at a time when foreign buyers are pulling back.

Stablecoins as a Mini Debt Model

In an interview with Mario Nawfal, Lee compared stablecoins to a mini debt management system. With U.S. national debt now above $35 trillion, many foreign buyers are pulling back from U.S. Treasury markets.

According to Lee, stablecoins like USDT and USDC are stepping in to fill the gap. These tokens are backed by collateral, much of which is invested in U.S. government bonds.

“When people worry the U.S. won’t find buyers for its Treasuries, it already has through stablecoins.”

This creates a cycle where stablecoin issuers help fund U.S. debt while keeping their tokens stable. Lee believes this hidden mechanism quietly adds strength and stability to the financial system.

How Stablecoins Support U.S. Finance

With stablecoins now accounting for a market cap of over $250 billion, creating strong demand for U.S. dollars worldwide. Big issuers like Tether and Circle are among the biggest buyers of U.S. Treasuries, rivaling countries.

At the same time, stablecoins make payments faster, cheaper, and easier, while also giving millions of people access to U.S.-denominated financial products.

Together, these factors strengthen both global dollar demand and support for U.S. finance.

What Happens If the Fed Launches a CBDC?

Lee then explored the bigger picture, what if the Federal Reserve introduced a true Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC)?

A CBDC would let every American hold an account directly with the Fed. That would change how monetary policy works. Instead of relying only on interest rates, the Fed could move money in and out of these accounts directly.

To stimulate the economy, funds could be added instantly.

To tighten, balances could be reduced or adjusted with interest payments.

For Lee, the big question is clear: if digital currencies can rewire monetary policy, could they also be part of the solution to America’s debt problem.