BitMine: Currently holds over 2% of the ETH token supply, with total assets of $11.4 billion

PANews reported on September 22nd that Ethereum treasury company BitMine announced that it now holds over 2% of the total Ethereum token supply. BitMine's cryptocurrency, cash holdings, and "moonshots" total $11.4 billion, including 2.416 million ETH, $345 million in unsecured cash, and other cryptocurrency assets.

As of 4:00 PM ET on September 21, the company's cryptocurrency holdings included: 2,416,054 ETH, 192 BTC; a $175 million stake in Eightco Holdings (NASDAQ: ORBS) (the "Moonshots Investment"); and $345 million in unencumbered cash. BitMine's cryptocurrency holdings rank among the largest treasury holdings in Ethereum and the second-largest globally, behind Strategy Inc (MSTR).