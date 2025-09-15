BitMine disclosed that it holds more than 215,000 ETH, with total assets reaching US$10.77 billion

PANews reported on September 15th that, according to PR Newswire , BitMine Immersion Technologies announced that its total cryptocurrency and cash assets reached $ 10.771 billion, including 2.151 million ETH (priced at $ 4,632 per coin according to Bloomberg), 192 Bitcoin, $ 569 million in cash, and $ 214 million in Eightco equity. BitMine is the world's largest corporate ETH vault, with an average daily trading volume of $ 2 billion, ranking 28th among US stocks. The company aims to hold 5% of the world's ETH supply and has received support from multiple institutional investors.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.