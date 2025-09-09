BitMine & Eightco plannen voor Worldcoin-treasury

By: Coinstats
2025/09/09 20:16
Worldcoin
WLD$1.862+18.07%
MemeCore
M$1.96838+11.81%
Threshold
T$0.01626-0.12%
Solana
SOL$214.04-0.73%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,559.38-1.00%
Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Recentelijk hebben BitMine en Eightco, twee spelers uit de cryptowereld, ambitieuze plannen gepresenteerd om Worldcoin (WLD) een centrale rol te laten spelen in hun bedrijfsstrategie. Waar normale bedrijven hun reserves traditioneel in cash of traditionele activa houden, kiezen deze partijen voor een radicale stap. Zou willen een zogenaamde ‘corporate treasury’ opbouwen met WLD als grootste element. Dit heeft de aandacht getrokken van beleggers én analisten, vooral vanwege de mogelijke risico’s van concentratie en de manier waarop de markt reageert op dit soort bij kleinere munten ongebruikelijke initiatieven. The world’s first $WLD treasury strategy EIGHTCO announced a $250 million private placement to create the #Worldcoin treasury and a $20 million strategic investment from BitMine pic.twitter.com/Bu34D4H5pe — PRIME (@primenews_en) September 8, 2025 Hoeveel WLD ze willen kopen Eightco heeft als doel gesteld om een bedrag van ruim 250 miljoen dollar te investeren, verspreid over ongeveer 171 miljoen nieuwe aandelen van 1,46 dollar per stuk. Daarbovenop komt een strategische investering van BitMine ter waarde van 20 miljoen dollar. In totaal dus zo’n 270 miljoen dollar dat specifiek bedoeld is om WLD te verwerven. Volgens de aankondiging zal Worldcoin de primaire reserveactiva worden voor Eightco’s treasury, met secundaire reserves zoals cash en Ethereum (ETH) als aanvulling. Een opvallende keuze, aangezien bedrijven veelal kiezen voor de grootste cryptomunt Bitcoin (BTC). Beste AltcoinsBekijk onze lijst met de beste altcoins van dit moment en profiteer mee! Wat zijn de beste altcoins in 2025? Het zijn prima tijden voor crypto. Bitcoin haalde een aantal weken terug een nieuwe all-time high en lijkt voor nieuw definitief boven de $100K te blijven. Na een flinke stijging van Bitcoin volgen vaak de altcoins. Maar wat zijn nu de beste altcoins met potentie in 2025? In dit… Continue reading BitMine & Eightco plannen voor Worldcoin-treasury document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Risico’s van concentratie in treasury-tokens Het plan om WLD centraal te stellen in de reserve structuur brengt aanzienlijke risico’s met zich mee. Een van de meest voor de hand liggende gevaren is de volatiliteit van de markten. Terwijl traditionele activa zoals goud en valuta relatief stabiel zijn, kunnen cryptotokens zoals WLD sterke prijsbewegingen laten zien. Dit maakt de financiële positie van Eightco potentieel zeer gevoelig voor marktturbulentie. Een ander aandachtspunt is de concentratierisico. Worldcoin wordt hiermee een dominante factor in de balans van het bedrijf. Mocht er op enig moment sprake zijn van regulatoire problemen, reputatieschade of technologie gerelateerde tegenslagen rond Worldcoin, dan kan dit direct de solvabiliteit en het vertrouwen in het bedrijf ondermijnen. Ook moet rekening worden gehouden met strategische gevolgen: investeren in één token, hoe innovatief ook, beperkt de diversificatie van hun activaportefeuille. Terwijl cash en Ethereum als secundair ondersteunend middel dienen, blijft de focus zorgwekkend sterk op WLD liggen. Dit is niet alleen een financiële gok maar ook een bepaling van de toekomstige positionering van het bedrijf in de cryptomarkt. Nieuwe cryptomuntenKom als eerste te weten wat de nieuwste cryptomunten van dit moment zijn! Elke crypto investeerder is er naar op zoek: de volgende munt met groot groeipotentieel. De inflatie blijft in Nederland hoger dan in de rest van Europa, maar tegelijkertijd zegt Fed-voorzitter Powell dat het mogelijk tijd is voor renteverlagingen. Dit zou zomaar eens een nieuwe crypto bull run af kunnen trappen. Experts zien kansen in altcoins… Continue reading BitMine & Eightco plannen voor Worldcoin-treasury document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Mogelijke marktreactie De markt reageerde direct en heftig op het nieuws. De koers van Eightco explodeerde. Gedurende de dag was er een stijging te zien van maar liefst 5.600 procent, en uiteindelijk werd de dag afgesloten met een winst van ongeveer 3.000 procent. Dit geeft aan hoe sterk beleggers inspelen op grootschalige crypto-initiatieven, zeker wanneer die verweven zijn met een verhaal rond digitale identiteit en de rol van kunstmatige intelligentie. Ook de koers van Worldcoin zelf onderging een krachtige impuls: het token steeg met tientallen procenten binnen één dag. De combinatie van onmiddellijke koersstijgingen bij zowel de aandelen van Eightco als bij WLD toont aan hoe sterk sentiment en speculatie de cryptowereld beïnvloeden. $WLD ( UPDATE )@worldcoin is dominating the DePin narrative and it’s exactly what we need for this altcoin season. Been calling this for long time and WLD is up 3x from the very first post. Importance of utility coins is patience m there is a new ATH brewing. Higher. https://t.co/SYSqDCdpYs pic.twitter.com/l6WB4TEkQq — Crypto King.eth.sol (@cryptosanthoshK) September 9, 2025 Het opvallende is dat de markt snel bereid was om aandelen van een onderneming te waarderen op basis van cryptopolissen. Eightco’s marktwaarde klom tot miljarden, terwijl de daadwerkelijke bedrijfsactiviteiten relatief bescheiden blijven. Voor velen is dit een voorbeeld van markthysterie, waar de hype rondom crypto en identiteitstechnologie de overhand neemt boven analyse van fundamentele waarden. Daar staat tegenover dat sommige beleggers en institutionele partijen, zoals BitMine en andere investeerders in de plaatsing, dit plan zien als een strategische zet. De keuze om WLD als kernreserve te positioneren, gecombineerd met de aanstelling van Dan Ives, een gerenommeerde technologie- en AI-analist als voorzitter, suggereert dat men gelooft in de langdurige waarde van Worldcoin’s Proof-of-Human-technologie. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek.

Het bericht BitMine & Eightco plannen voor Worldcoin-treasury is geschreven door Nick de Jong en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Cardano Price Prediction: Is ADA About To Tumble Over 25% As Investors Search For Meme Coins For Maximum Gains

Cardano Price Prediction: Is ADA About To Tumble Over 25% As Investors Search For Meme Coins For Maximum Gains

The latest Cardano price prediction hinges less on technical charts and more on a critical test of investor patience, with a potential 25% tumble for ADA fueled by a search for maximum gains elsewhere. As capital becomes more strategic, investors are questioning the opportunity cost of holding legacy assets.  This dynamic highlights alternatives like the […] The post Cardano Price Prediction: Is ADA About To Tumble Over 25% As Investors Search For Meme Coins For Maximum Gains appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10024+0.59%
Wink
LIKE$0.010304-3.52%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02743+0.54%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/09 19:30
Share
ZK-Rollup: The Future of Blockchain Scalability

ZK-Rollup: The Future of Blockchain Scalability

ZK-Rollup: The Future of Blockchain Scalability Blockchain technology has evolved rapidly over the past decade, reshaping industries with decentralized finance (DeFi), NFTs, and Web3 applications. Yet, one of the most significant challenges remains: scalability. Networks like Ethereum are powerful but often suffer from congestion, high transaction fees, and slower processing times. This is where Layer 2 solutions come in — and among them, ZK-Rollups (Zero-Knowledge Rollups) stand out as a promising path forward. By leveraging zero-knowledge proofs to validate transactions, ZK-Rollups enable blockchains to process thousands of transactions efficiently, securely, and at a fraction of the cost. In this article, we’ll explore what ZK-Rollups are, how they work, their benefits, real-world use cases, challenges, and why they represent the future of blockchain scalability. What Is a ZK-Rollup? A ZK-Rollup is a Layer 2 scaling solution that bundles hundreds or thousands of off-chain transactions into a single batch. Instead of submitting each transaction individually to the main blockchain (Layer 1), ZK-Rollups generate a validity proof — using zero-knowledge cryptography — that verifies the correctness of all transactions in the&nbsp;batch. This proof is then published to the main chain, significantly reducing data load while maintaining Ethereum-level security. Key features: Batch Processing — Multiple transactions grouped together. Validity Proofs — Mathematical evidence that all transactions are&nbsp;valid. On-Chain Verification — Ethereum only verifies the proof, not each transaction. Efficiency — Low gas fees, high throughput, and secure settlement. How Do ZK-Rollups Work? Step 1: Off-Chain Transaction ExecutionTransactions are first processed off-chain in a Layer 2 environment. Users interact with smart contracts, send tokens, or perform trades without overwhelming the Layer 1 blockchain. Step 2: AggregationThese off-chain transactions are collected into batches by a Rollup operator (sometimes called a “sequencer”). Step 3: Zero-Knowledge Proof GenerationOperators generate a SNARK or STARK proof for each batch, confirming through zero-knowledge methods that all bundled transactions are&nbsp;valid. Step 4: Proof SubmissionThe validity proof is submitted to the Ethereum mainnet. Instead of validating each transaction, Ethereum only validates the&nbsp;proof. Step 5: On-Chain FinalityOnce Ethereum verifies the proof, all transactions in the batch are finalized with the same security guarantees as if they were executed directly on-chain. Why ZK-Rollups Matter for Blockchain Scalability Blockchain networks like Ethereum have limited capacity — processing only about 15 transactions per second (TPS). In times of high demand, gas fees can skyrocket, making blockchain use impractical for everyday applications. ZK-Rollups address this&nbsp;by: Increasing throughput to thousands of TPS. Cutting down transaction costs. Providing instant finality (no long waiting periods). Maintaining Ethereum’s strong security&nbsp;model. For Web3 to scale to millions of users, solutions like ZK-Rollups are not optional — they’re essential. Benefits of ZK-Rollups 1. Scalability at ScaleZK-Rollups can process thousands of transactions in a single proof. This means more users can interact with blockchain applications without causing congestion. 2. Lower Transaction CostsSince many transactions are bundled, gas costs are distributed among users, drastically reducing fees. For example, sending tokens on zkSync or Loopring costs a fraction of Ethereum’s fees. 3. Enhanced SecurityUnlike sidechains or other off-chain solutions, ZK-Rollups inherit Ethereum’s Layer 1 security. Even if the Rollup operator acts maliciously, the validity proofs ensure that only valid transactions are finalized. 4. Instant FinalityOptimistic Rollups require a waiting period (fraud-proof challenge window) to finalize transactions. In contrast, ZK-Rollups finalize transactions immediately after Ethereum verifies the proof, making them ideal for high-frequency applications. 5. Reduced Data Storage on L1Only proofs and minimal transaction data are stored on Ethereum, significantly reducing blockchain bloat while ensuring data availability. Both are vital Layer 2 solutions, but ZK-Rollups are generally more efficient — though technically more complex to implement. Use Cases of ZK-Rollups PaymentsPlatforms like zkSync allow fast, cheap token transfers, enabling everyday blockchain payments. Decentralized Exchanges (DEXs)Loopring uses ZK-Rollups to provide secure, low-cost, high-speed trading experiences. NFT Minting and TransfersMinting NFTs on ZK-Rollups drastically reduces gas fees, making it more affordable for creators. DeFi ProtocolsLending, borrowing, and yield farming can scale efficiently on ZK-Rollups with lower transaction costs. Gaming and Metaverse Games can handle thousands of microtransactions with minimal costs, improving user experience. Popular ZK-Rollup Projects zkSync — A Layer 2 scaling solution focused on payments and smart contracts. Loopring — A protocol that leverages ZK-Rollups for efficient DEX&nbsp;trading. StarkNet — Uses STARK proofs to deliver scalable, general-purpose computation. Polygon zkEVM — Brings Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatibility to ZK-Rollups. Aztec — Focused on privacy-preserving transactions with ZK-Rollups. ZK-Rollups prove to be highly versatile, as shown by these projects across multiple&nbsp;sectors. Challenges of ZK-Rollups Despite their promise, ZK-Rollups face&nbsp;hurdles: Technical Complexity — Building and implementing zero-knowledge proofs require advanced cryptography and computing power. High Development Costs — The infrastructure for ZK-Rollups is resource-intensive. Ecosystem Maturity — Not all tools and dApps fully support ZK-Rollup environments yet. Data Availability — Ensuring all users can access off-chain data remains a critical&nbsp;issue. Centralization Risks — Some ZK-Rollup projects rely on centralized operators, raising concerns until decentralization improves. The Future of ZK-Rollups The next phase of blockchain adoption depends heavily on scalability. As Ethereum transitions with upgrades like Danksharding and Proto-Danksharding (EIP-4844), ZK-Rollups will integrate more seamlessly into the ecosystem. Trends to&nbsp;watch: Widespread EVM compatibility — Making it easy for developers to deploy Ethereum smart contracts on ZK-Rollups.Privacy Enhancements — Combining zero-knowledge proofs with privacy-preserving features.Cross-Chain Rollups — Interoperability between different blockchains using ZK-proofs.Mainstream Adoption — Payments, supply chain, healthcare, and fintech adopting ZK-Rollup solutions. Why ZK-Rollups Represent the Future of Blockchain Scalability Unmatched Efficiency — High throughput and low fees.Ethereum-Level Security — Without sacrificing decentralization.Instant Finality — Faster transactions than other Layer 2 models.Versatile Use Cases — From DeFi to NFTs to gaming.Future-Proof Technology — Aligns with Ethereum’s scaling&nbsp;roadmap. Simply put, ZK-Rollups offer the best combination of scalability, security, and efficiency, making them the backbone of blockchain’s next growth&nbsp;phase. Conclusion Scalability has always been blockchain’s biggest challenge. While Layer 1 upgrades like Ethereum 2.0 are important, Layer 2 solutions — especially ZK-Rollups — are leading the charge in making blockchains fast, affordable, and accessible for mass adoption. From payments and DeFi to NFTs and gaming, ZK-Rollups are unlocking a new era of possibilities. With projects like zkSync, StarkNet, and Polygon zkEVM paving the way, it’s clear that ZK-Rollups are not just a temporary fix — they are the future of blockchain scalability. For businesses, developers, and users alike, embracing ZK-Rollups means stepping into a faster, fairer, and more secure decentralized future. ZK-Rollup: The Future of Blockchain Scalability was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
ZKsync
ZK$0.05999+1.21%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12173-1.46%
Share
Medium2025/09/09 20:45
Share
Plasma has hired three new senior executives

Plasma has hired three new senior executives

PANews reported on September 9th that Blockworks has announced that Plasma, the upcoming Layer 1 blockchain network built specifically for stablecoins, has hired three new senior executives. The startup has hired Murat Firart, the founder of BiLira, a Turkish cryptocurrency exchange and issuer of a stablecoin pegged to the Turkish lira, as Head of Product; Adam Jacobs, formerly of FTX and later of Canadian fintech company Nuvei, as Head of Global Payments; and Usmann Khan, ranked sixth on the cryptocurrency bug bounty platform ImmuneFi, as Head of Protocol Security. Plasma has not yet publicly announced a date for its mainnet launch.
Startup
STARTUP$0.014089+17.25%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5309-0.30%
Notcoin
NOT$0.00196-2.43%
Share
PANews2025/09/09 21:08
Share

Trending News

More

Cardano Price Prediction: Is ADA About To Tumble Over 25% As Investors Search For Meme Coins For Maximum Gains

ZK-Rollup: The Future of Blockchain Scalability

Plasma has hired three new senior executives

Layer Brett Is Backed As The Next Shiba Inu As Holders Pivot To $LBRETT For Potential 4,000% – 7,000% Returns

Blockchain lender Figure plans to increase its IPO to $693 million