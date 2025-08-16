BitMine has increased its holdings of ETH by another $600 million in the past 10 hours, and currently holds a total of approximately $5.77 billion in ETH.

By: PANews
2025/08/16 08:46
Ethereum
ETH$4,158.45-3.72%

PANews reported on August 16th that, according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin, BitMine (BMNR) has continued to increase its holdings of 135,135 ETH (worth $600 million) over the past 10 hours through three institutional platforms: FalconX, Galaxy Digital, and BitGo. BitMine's total ETH reserves have reached 1.297 million, valued at $5.77 billion.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
