BitMine Hits $9.2B in ETH Holdings After $200M Buy from Bitgo

By: Coincentral
2025/09/11 22:51
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000099+26.92%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06644+2.43%
Ethereum
ETH$4,435.29+1.77%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00625-2.64%

TLDR

  • BitMine made its second large Ethereum purchase this week, buying $200 million worth of Ether.
  • The firm’s total Ethereum holdings now exceed 2.1 million ETH, valued at over $9.2 billion.
  • BitMine holds the largest ETH reserve of any public company, surpassing Sharplink Gaming.
  • The purchase follows BitMine’s earlier acquisition of 202,500 ETH, which pushed its holdings past 2 million.
  • Other companies are also increasing their Ethereum purchases, contributing to the overall market growth.

BitMine Immersion Technologies made its second large Ethereum purchase this week, adding $200 million worth of Ether. The firm, which already holds the largest ETH reserve of any public company, bought 46,255 ETH from Bitgo. With this acquisition, BitMine’s total holdings surpassed 2.1 million ETH, valued at over $9.2 billion.

BitMine Leads Public Companies with 2.1M ETH

On Wednesday, BitMine acquired 46,255 ETH in three transactions. This move follows a $200 million purchase from Bitgo. As a result, the firm increased its total ETH holdings to over 2.1 million tokens.

Earlier this week, BitMine started its buying spree with a 202,500 ETH purchase. This acquisition pushed its ETH holdings past 2 million, marking a significant milestone. With the new purchase, BitMine remains far ahead of other major ETH holders.

BitMine now holds more ETH than any other public company, surpassing Sharplink Gaming. Sharplink Gaming holds about 837,000 ETH, less than half of BitMine’s current stash. BitMine’s aggressive buying strategy shows its strong commitment to the Ethereum market.

Ethereum Buying Surge Among Other Companies

BitMine’s latest purchase is part of a broader trend of increased Ethereum buying among treasury firms. Last week, Ethereum-focused companies acquired a total of 273,300 ETH. The largest purchase came from The Ether Machine, which bought 150,000 ETH.

The purchase patterns indicate growing interest in Ethereum despite market volatility. Companies like BitMine are positioning themselves as long-term players in the digital asset space. BitMine’s huge ETH stash is likely to be a major factor in its future success.

Other companies have also entered the market with significant purchases of ETH. These moves highlight the ongoing institutional interest in Ethereum, especially amid rising prices. BitMine’s steady increase in holdings shows its continued dominance in this space.

Bitcoin Purchases Slow Amid Ethereum Rush

While Ethereum purchases surged this week, Bitcoin buying has slowed. Companies like Pop Culture Group and Robin Energy made headlines for their Bitcoin buys. Pop Culture Group purchased 300 BTC for $33 million, causing its stock to jump over 40%.

Bitcoin buying is not as aggressive as Ethereum buying at the moment. Pop Culture Group’s BTC purchase caused significant stock movement, but the trend is not widespread. Many investors are increasingly drawn to Ethereum’s growth potential, especially in the DeFi space.

Despite the slowdown in Bitcoin acquisitions, other companies still see value in digital assets. For instance, The Smarter Web Company bought $3.4 million worth of Bitcoin this week. Such moves reflect a growing interest in cryptocurrencies across different sectors. However, analysts caution that market volatility could bring challenges for these companies.

BitMine’s approach to Ethereum investment has been strategic and calculated. By continuing to accumulate large amounts of ETH, it solidifies its position as a key player. Its recent $200 million purchase aligns with its aggressive expansion plans.

The post BitMine Hits $9.2B in ETH Holdings After $200M Buy from Bitgo appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Greeks.live Briefing: The market is bearish in the short term, and BTC is eyeing the bottom of $105,000

Greeks.live Briefing: The market is bearish in the short term, and BTC is eyeing the bottom of $105,000

PANews reported on June 19 that according to the Greeks.live English community daily briefing, affected by Powell's FOMC announcement, the market is bearish in the short term. Traders are positioning
Bitcoin
BTC$114,577.84+0.83%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0965+12.20%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 16:36
Share
Chainlink reserves increased by approximately 43,000 LINK tokens, bringing total holdings to approximately $6.6 million.

Chainlink reserves increased by approximately 43,000 LINK tokens, bringing total holdings to approximately $6.6 million.

PANews reported on September 11th that Chainlink released a reserve data update on the X platform, reporting an increase of 43,034.62 LINK tokens in its reserves today. As of September 11th, Chainlink's reserves held a total of 280,048.69 LINK tokens (currently worth approximately $6.6 million).
Chainlink
LINK$23.69+0.55%
Share
PANews2025/09/11 23:47
Share
XRP Rallies on PayFi Trends, but MAGAX Has Meme Incentives and AI Utility, Too

XRP Rallies on PayFi Trends, but MAGAX Has Meme Incentives and AI Utility, Too

XRP’s Momentum Builds Through PayFi Adoption XRP has seen a strong rally in recent weeks, driven by the rise of PayFi, which blends payments with decentralized finance. As institutions seek faster and cheaper ways to move money, XRP has re-emerged as a leading solution. Its speed—settling transactions in seconds—and ultra-low fees make it ideal for […] The post XRP Rallies on PayFi Trends, but MAGAX Has Meme Incentives and AI Utility, Too appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012605+5.03%
Movement
MOVE$0.1261-2.55%
XRP
XRP$3.0104+0.23%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/11 23:45
Share

Trending News

More

Greeks.live Briefing: The market is bearish in the short term, and BTC is eyeing the bottom of $105,000

Chainlink reserves increased by approximately 43,000 LINK tokens, bringing total holdings to approximately $6.6 million.

XRP Rallies on PayFi Trends, but MAGAX Has Meme Incentives and AI Utility, Too

SOL Strategies files Form 40-F registration statement with the U.S. SEC, plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker “STKE”

Nauru becomes first Pacific nation to establish dedicated crypto regulator