BitMine increase Ethereum holdings to 2.15M ETH and hold 192 BTC, $569M cash, $214M stake in Eightco

Key Takeaways
- BitMine has increased its Ethereum holdings by 81,676 ETH, bringing the total to 2.15 million ETH.
- Their Bitcoin holdings remain at 192 BTC.
BitMine Immersion increased its Ethereum holdings to 2.15 million ETH, up from 2.07 million on September 7, according to a press release.
The investment firm’s current portfolio includes 192 Bitcoin, $569 million in unencumbered cash, and a $214 million stake in Eightco.
The additional Ethereum purchase represents an increase of approximately 82K ETH from their previous position reported in early September.
Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/bmnr-tom-lee-boost-ethereum-holdings-portfolio-update/