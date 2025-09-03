Bitmine Now Holds 1.86M ETH, About 1.5% of All Ether

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 18:14
Bitcoin
BTC$111,758.85+2.21%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10025+4.34%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.00166-30.51%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000286+4.37%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017731+3.52%
Ethereum
ETH$4,370.59+1.15%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00749-4.70%

Update (Sept. 3, 2025, at 6:30 AM UTC): This article has been updated to add commentary by a BitMine representative.

BitMine Immersion Technologies, a publicly traded Bitcoin mining company and Ether treasury, said it holds almost 1.9 million ETH — well over 1.5% of all circulating Ether.

According to a Tuesday announcement, BitMine holds 1,866,974 Ether (ETH) or nearly 1.55% of the entire ETH supply, 192 Bitcoin (BTC) and unencumbered cash of $635 million. This results in a combined total capital of $8.98 billion.

According to Strategic ETH Reserve data, Bitmine is currently the world’s largest corporate Ether treasury, with its ETH holdings valued at over $8.1 billion. The second-largest treasury is SharpLink Gaming, with 797,700 ETH, worth approximately $3.43 billion. A company representative told Cointelegraph that the firm leveraged no debt and no encumbered holdings, adding:

BitMine Immersion Technologies Ether holdings chart. Source: Strategic ETH Reserve

The market has seemingly responded well to the announcement, with the stock trading at $44.13 at the time of writing, after a 1.12% increase on the trading day, according to Google Finance data. The stock is also up nearly 41% over the last month, from its Aug. 4 price of $31.13.

BitMine Immersion Technologies’ stock price chart. Source: Google Finance

Related: Who owns the most Ether in 2025? The ETH rich list, revealed

BitMine on a buying spree

The news follows a period of high activity for BitMine. Last month, Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest purchased an additional $15.6 million of shares in Bitmine Immersion Technologies, bringing its total investment in the company to more than $300 million.

This follows Fundstrat Global Advisors managing partner and BitMine chairman Tom Lee saying that Ether’s price was about to bottom out on Aug. 26. Still, Ether is about 2.5% down from the price reported on Aug. 26.

Ethereum seven-day chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

Lee’s remarks followed BitMine’s addition of 373,000 Ether to its treasury in a single week earlier in August, as its shares dropped 14.2% over the same period.

Related: Ether treasuries climb to $13B as price breaks $4,300

Ether treasuries are on the rise

Ether treasuries have been gaining significant traction lately. According to reports released on Tuesday, Yunfeng Financial Group, a Hong Kong-listed company with ties to Alibaba founder Jack Ma, acquired 10,000 ETH worth approximately $44 million.

Today’s reports also reveal that crypto company The Ether Machine secured $654 million in a private financing round, collecting 150,000 Ether from prominent Ethereum advocate Jeffrey Berns.

Magazine: South Koreans dump Tesla for Ethereum treasury BitMine: Asia Express

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/bitmine-holds-1-86m-eth-1-5-of-all-ether?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Against the backdrop of increasingly fierce competition in the public chain, Aptos is steadily moving towards its strategic positioning as a “global trading engine” through technological innovation and ecological expansion.
OG
OG$13.785+0.72%
Share
PANews2025/05/01 11:00
Share
Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) Price Forecast: Can It Rebound From $1.03 to $5?

Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) Price Forecast: Can It Rebound From $1.03 to $5?

Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) is currently trading at $1.03; the coin has fallen 1.42% in the last 24 hours, signifying a bigger slump in altcoins in general. Despite that dip, action has remained robust, with 24-hour volume reaching $119.15 million, having risen 31.76%. In the previous seven days, however, it has fallen 10.81%, reflecting investor doubt. […]
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.0743+4.71%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/03 18:30
Share
U.S. SEC, CFTC Combine Forces to Clear Registered Firms’ Trading of Spot Crypto

U.S. SEC, CFTC Combine Forces to Clear Registered Firms’ Trading of Spot Crypto

The post U.S. SEC, CFTC Combine Forces to Clear Registered Firms’ Trading of Spot Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Certain crypto assets can change hands with a stamp of approval from both of the U.S. markets regulators, according to a joint statement from the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, which said that today’s registered trading platforms can do that business with the agencies’ blessing. In a stark shift from the hesitant, risk-averse stance of the previous administration, the regulators appointed by President Donald Trump — an avowed advocate of the industry and a growing crypto magnate though his family’s business operations — have quickly cleared a wide path for digital assets to get into the existing financial regulator system. The SEC, until last year run by crypto skeptic Gary Gensler, and the CFTC “are coordinating efforts to facilitate the trading of certain spot crypto asset products on registered exchanges,” according to the Tuesday statement. Under the SEC’s “Project Crypto” and the CFTC’s ongoing “crypto sprint,” their leaders are pushing to meet Trump’s orders to set up the U.S. as the world’s leading crypto hub. The agencies argue their view that CFTC-registered designated contract markets (DCMs), foreign board of trade (FBOTs) and SEC-registered national securities exchanges (NSEs) “are not prohibited from facilitating the trading of certain spot crypto asset products.” The SEC and CFTC are inviting such entities to contact staff to figure out how to move forward. “Market participants should have the freedom to choose where they trade spot crypto assets,” said SEC Chairman Paul Atkins, in a statement. His counterpart at the CFTC, Acting Chairman Caroline Pham, called the joint statement “the latest demonstration of our mutual objective of supporting growth and development in these markets, but it will not be the last.” The Tuesday statement didn’t detail specific cryptocurrencies beyond citing “certain spot crypto asset products.” The markets watchdogs said they “are…
Threshold
T$0.01612+1.38%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.384+0.13%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00203534+0.66%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/03 18:11
Share

Trending News

More

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) Price Forecast: Can It Rebound From $1.03 to $5?

U.S. SEC, CFTC Combine Forces to Clear Registered Firms’ Trading of Spot Crypto

Top Shiba Inu Holders Allocate SHIB Profits to New meme-economy positioned to make more profits than Shiba Inu and Pepe

Revenue Sharing and Yield Farming Tokens in 2025: A Deep Dive into Banana Gun ($BANANA) and goodcryptoX ($GOOD)