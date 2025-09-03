BitMine raises the bar: 1,866,974 ETH in treasury

Data as of August 31, 2023: BitMine Immersion Technologies has significantly increased its Ethereum reserves, reaching 1,866,974 ETH after new purchases, and has confirmed a liquidity cushion of approximately $635 million for future operations.

The company now explicitly states the goal of reaching 5% of the circulating supply of ETH, a milestone that, if pursued with strategic attention, could impact the supply/demand dynamics of the network.

The position and details on the operations were presented in the investor presentation on 09/02/2023, collected and analyzed also by Morningstar. In this context, the updated asset snapshot helps outline a more defined trajectory.

According to the data collected by our on-chain analysis team and the examination of public order books, the reported tranches are consistent with programmatic executions aimed at containing slippage.

Industry analysts consulted observe that the strategy shows low-impact buying patterns typical of institutional accumulation plans.

In summary: the key numbers

ETH held: 1,866,974 (data as of 08/31/2023; last checked 09/02/2023)

1,866,974 (data as of 08/31/2023; last checked 09/02/2023) Recent purchases: ~150,000 ETH in the past few weeks

~150,000 ETH in the past few weeks Available liquidity: ~635 million $

~635 million $ Total crypto value + cash: ~8.98 billion $ [data to be verified]

~8.98 billion $ [data to be verified] Declared target: 5% of the ETH supply

5% of the ETH supply Main source: investor presentation from 09/02/2023 (Morningstar)

Operational Update and Treasury Value

According to the latest investor presentation, BitMine has added approximately 150,000 ETH in the recent period, bringing the total to 1,866,974 ETH.

As of the same date, the aggregate position between digital assets and cash amounts to ~8.98 billion $, with ~635 million $ ready to be used to seize any windows of volatility. The data was published on September 2, 2023, with accounting reference at the end of August.

It should be noted that the balance between treasury in ETH and liquid assets, if managed gradually, can reduce exposure to sudden market shocks. The values reported here are historical (updated as of 09/02/2023): for updated quotes and supply, please refer to real-time price platforms.

Strategy: Progressive Accumulation and Cash Management

BitMine alternates spot purchases with programmatic executions, aiming to mitigate the impact on prices and maintain tactical flexibility.

Unrestricted liquidity allows intervention during turbulent market phases, while a portion of the position can be allocated in Ethereum staking instruments to generate recurring flows.

This results in a balance between potential yield and operational readiness. An interesting aspect is the ability to adjust the pace of purchases based on order book depth and volatility, preserving the capacity to intervene in unpredictable scenarios.

For custody policies and operational management, refer also to internal guidelines and best practices on custody and operational control.

Target 5%: how many coins are there and what are they worth

As of September 2, 2023, the circulating supply of Ethereum stands at around ~120 million ETH according to ultrasound.money. The 5% is equivalent to about 6 million ETH. For illustrative purposes, this amount would be worth:

~15 billion $ with ETH at 2,500 $

with ETH at 2,500 $ ~18 billion $ with ETH at $3,000

with ETH at $3,000 ~21 billion $ with ETH at 3,500 $

For a real-time update, see the current price of ETH. Consequently, compared to the percentage target, BitMine’s current allocation still shows a significant space for growth. In this context, sensitivity to macro conditions and secondary market liquidity remains a factor to consider.

Staking: expected returns, constraints, and risks

The company indicates its intention to obtain income from staking. The annual yield of the network is variable and has historically moved in the range of ~3–5% gross (as highlighted by Rated Network).

A large-scale allocation can stabilize flows but introduces withdrawal constraints and operational/custodial risks. Instruments like liquid staking tokens (LST) offer greater fungibility in exchange for smart contract risks and tracking error.

Insights on on-chain liquidity and staking mechanics. It should be noted that managing unstake timing remains crucial during periods of market stress.

Impact on the Ecosystem and the Market

The accumulation by listed entities can support demand and increase the share of ETH in staking, with a temporary tightening of circulating liquidity.

Consequently, the price sensitivity to corporate purchase/sale programs might increase. Additionally, the greater visibility of balance sheets exposed to crypto tends to attract regulatory attention, as highlighted by the MiCA framework in the EU (Regulation (EU) 2023/1114).

An interesting aspect is the indirect effect on the cost of capital for issuers, which also depends on the perception of concentration risks.

Concentration: virtuous threshold or vulnerability?

An increasing share in the hands of a few operators improves the stability of holders’ finances, but can accentuate risks of perceived concentration and governance.

How much concentration is “too much” for a network-native asset depends on the transparency of custody policies, the diversification of validators, and the quality of internal controls. That said, the distribution of validators and the resilience of infrastructure providers remain the main points of observation.

Risks and Factors to Monitor

Market: high volatility of ETH and correlations with macroeconomic variables and crypto beta.

high of ETH and correlations with macroeconomic variables and crypto beta. Operational: custody security, slashing risk, and resilience of infrastructure providers.

custody security, risk, and resilience of infrastructure providers. Regulatory: evolution of disclosure requirements and accounting treatment, with supervision on concentration risks (see also the ESMA risk observatory).

evolution of disclosure requirements and accounting treatment, with supervision on risks (see also the ESMA risk observatory). Liquidity: management of unstake timing and conversion charges during stress phases.

Context and Comparisons

Few publicly traded companies disclose ETH reserves with this level of commitment. BitMine’s positioning, combined with a percentage target on the supply, represents a distinctive signal in the landscape of corporate crypto treasuries.

If other operators were to replicate the same trajectory, the structure of the secondary market on ETH could become more sensitive to balance sheet choices. In this context, informational transparency and the quality of communication to investors will assume significant importance.

Editorial Note: Currently, there are no official textual quotes from the company available, which will be included as soon as they are made public.

A request for an independent comment from market analysts is also underway to enrich the discussion. The data presented is historical (updated as of 09/02/2023); for real-time verification, it is recommended to consult the price and supply platforms mentioned in the text.

Conclusions

BitMine consolidates a significant position in ETH and provides a substantial cash reserve for further purchases, thus outlining an ambitious trajectory towards 5% of the total supply. If pursued with transparency and careful risk management, the plan could influence both staking income flows and the market structure of Ethereum.

It remains crucial to monitor the evolution of regulation, the price trend, and the response of other institutional players. Ultimately, the balance between accumulation, liquidity, and operational governance will be the main determinant.