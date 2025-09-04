Bitmine received a total of 80,325 ETH worth $358 million from two institutional platforms in the past hour.

PANews reported on September 4 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Ember, Bitmine (BMNR) received 80,325 ETH (US$358 million) from two institutional business platforms, Galaxy Digital and FalconX, in the past hour.
This should be the ETH they purchased this week, and combined with the 1,866,974 ETH they held as of 8/31, they should now have 1,947,299 ETH ($8.69 billion).
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.