Bitmine received another 14,665.5 ETH from Galaxy Digital, valued at $65.32 million

By: PANews
2025/09/04 09:28
PANews reported on September 4 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, in the past 45 minutes, ETH microstrategy Bitmine once again received 14,665.5 ETH from Galaxy Digital, worth US$65.32 million.

Currently, BMNR holds a total of 1.87 million ETH, with a cumulative value of up to US$8.32 billion, which is 2.23 times that of SharpLink, the top 2 ETH holding entity.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
