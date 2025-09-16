BitMine shifts the balance: 2.15 million ETH in treasury and digital assets worth 10.77 billion dollars

BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR), based in Las Vegas and led by Tom Lee, has released an update marking a turning point in the management of its digital assets: a treasury composed of 2,151,676 ETH, total assets (crypto, liquidity, and holdings) amounting to $10.77 billion, and a strategic pivot towards ether initiated in June 2025.

In this context, the company also indicates an equity position in Eightco (OCTO) valued at 214 million dollars – over ten times the initial investment of 20 million – and unrestricted cash amounting to 569 million dollars. That said, the update provides a clearer picture of the risk-return profile pursued by the group.

According to the data collected by our on-chain analysis team and the company’s public notes, the implied valuation for ETH is approximately 4,507 USD per unit, a value consistent with the estimate of 9.7 billion dollars attributed to the position in ETH updated as of September 15, 2025. Industry analysts note that an acceleration of 82,233 ETH in one week is an atypical accumulation rate for a listed company, an element that requires constant monitoring in terms of compliance and liquidity.

In brief: the numbers that matter

Reserves in ether : 2,151,676 ETH; in the last week, the increase was 82,233 ETH (data reported as of September 15, 2025).

: 2,151,676 ETH; in the last week, the increase was 82,233 ETH (data reported as of September 15, 2025). Total value of assets (crypto + liquidity + holdings): 10.77 billion dollars.

Valuation of the position in ETH : approximately 9.7 billion dollars, equivalent to almost 90% of total assets (implied ~4,507 USD/ETH).

: approximately 9.7 billion dollars, equivalent to almost 90% of total assets (implied ~4,507 USD/ETH). Unrestricted liquidity : 569 million dollars.

: 569 million dollars. Stake in Eightco (OCTO) : 214 million dollars, compared to an initial outlay of 20 million dollars.

: 214 million dollars, compared to an initial outlay of 20 million dollars. Pivot towards ether: started in June 2025, with progressive reallocations.

What’s New and Why It Matters

The increase in ETH reserves and the equity exposure to vehicles linked to crypto projects highlight a paradigm shift in digital treasury management. Instead of maintaining a portfolio concentrated exclusively in liquidity or focused on Bitcoin, BitMine has chosen to prioritize a significant allocation in ether, combined with stakes in innovative projects – such as the ecosystem connected to Worldcoin – to diversify return and risk. It should be noted that this combination makes the intention to oversee both the infrastructural and equity components of the segment more evident.

Context and Comparisons: Where BitMine Stands

With over 2.15 million units, the position held in ETH is among the most significant declared for a public company. In a landscape where corporates accumulate digital assets, the most notable case remains that of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) in the bitcoin sector – meanwhile, structural exposures in ether by listed companies are generally smaller in scale. Indeed, the choice raises questions about governance, transparency, and risks related to concentration, aspects that the market monitors closely.

Implications for the Market and Corporate Treasury

Liquidity and depth: such a large reserve can affect the perception of liquidity and the management of cash flows in the event of reallocations.

such a large reserve can affect the perception of liquidity and the management of cash flows in the event of reallocations. Volatility: the share in ETH, accounting for almost 90% of the declared assets, exposes the treasury to significant fluctuations, necessitating the adoption of appropriate hedging strategies.

the share in ETH, accounting for almost 90% of the declared assets, exposes the treasury to significant fluctuations, necessitating the adoption of appropriate hedging strategies. Stock valuations: the intertwining of digital assets and equity holdings (Eightco) amplifies the company’s sensitivity to financial market movements.

the intertwining of digital assets and equity holdings (Eightco) amplifies the company’s sensitivity to financial market movements. Signal to the sector: the move strengthens the trend of corporations adopting “crypto-first” policies even in treasury management.

Operational details: how the reserve in ETH evolves

The reallocation path, initiated in June 2025, led BitMine to progressively convert a portion of the portfolio into ETH, favoring assets deemed suitable for a long-term strategy. In the most recent update, the company announced the addition of 82,233 ETH in just one week, indicating a remarkable accumulation pace. That said, the timing and frequency of purchases remain key elements to understand the future trajectory.

Stock Holdings: The Eightco Case

The participation in Eightco (OCTO), linked to the Worldcoin project and biometric identification technologies, represents one of BitMine’s first “moonshot” ventures in the field of digital equities. The current value of 214 million dollars exceeds the initial investment of 20 million by more than ten times – although it has not been specified whether the valuation is based on mark-to-market or other methodologies. In this context, the price dynamics of the underlying asset and the frequency of measurements can significantly impact accounting volatility.

Risks, coverage, and governance

Concentration risk: the predominance of ether within the portfolio increases exposure to price shocks.

the predominance of ether within the portfolio increases exposure to price shocks. Liquidity management: in scenarios of financial stress, clear policies on withdrawals, collateral, and funding sources will be crucial.

in scenarios of financial stress, clear policies on withdrawals, collateral, and funding sources will be crucial. Mitigation tools: the use of futures and options on ETH, managing the basis, and temporal diversification of entries are useful strategies to contain volatility.

the use of futures and options on ETH, managing the basis, and temporal diversification of entries are useful strategies to contain volatility. Accounting: with the adoption of fair value for crypto-assets (ASU FASB 2023-08, applicable from financial statements starting in 2025 in the USA – FASB), value changes directly affect the income statements.

Replicability: conditions and limits for other companies

A similar operation requires a high tolerance for risk and potential unrealized losses, access to credit lines, and accurate collateral management, in addition to the implementation of robust custody procedures (both on-chain and off-chain) and well-documented hedging policies. Companies with less flexible balance sheets or subject to stricter regulatory constraints might opt for more contained exposures or regulated instruments. Nevertheless, the control architecture and clarity of policies remain determining factors for the scalability of the approach.

What to Monitor in Upcoming Updates