BitMine shifts the balance: 2.15 million ETH in treasury and digital assets worth 10.77 billion dollars

By: The Cryptonomist
2025/09/16 18:44
Ethereum
ETH$4.461,88-%0,92
bitmine eth eightco

BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR), based in Las Vegas and led by Tom Lee, has released an update marking a turning point in the management of its digital assets: a treasury composed of 2,151,676 ETH, total assets (crypto, liquidity, and holdings) amounting to $10.77 billion, and a strategic pivot towards ether initiated in June 2025. 

In this context, the company also indicates an equity position in Eightco (OCTO) valued at 214 million dollars – over ten times the initial investment of 20 million – and unrestricted cash amounting to 569 million dollars. That said, the update provides a clearer picture of the risk-return profile pursued by the group.

According to the data collected by our on-chain analysis team and the company’s public notes, the implied valuation for ETH is approximately 4,507 USD per unit, a value consistent with the estimate of 9.7 billion dollars attributed to the position in ETH updated as of September 15, 2025. Industry analysts note that an acceleration of 82,233 ETH in one week is an atypical accumulation rate for a listed company, an element that requires constant monitoring in terms of compliance and liquidity.

In brief: the numbers that matter

  • Reserves in ether: 2,151,676 ETH; in the last week, the increase was 82,233 ETH (data reported as of September 15, 2025).
  • Total value of assets (crypto + liquidity + holdings): 10.77 billion dollars.
  • Valuation of the position in ETH: approximately 9.7 billion dollars, equivalent to almost 90% of total assets (implied ~4,507 USD/ETH).
  • Unrestricted liquidity: 569 million dollars.
  • Stake in Eightco (OCTO): 214 million dollars, compared to an initial outlay of 20 million dollars.
  • Pivot towards ether: started in June 2025, with progressive reallocations.

What’s New and Why It Matters

The increase in ETH reserves and the equity exposure to vehicles linked to crypto projects highlight a paradigm shift in digital treasury management. Instead of maintaining a portfolio concentrated exclusively in liquidity or focused on Bitcoin, BitMine has chosen to prioritize a significant allocation in ether, combined with stakes in innovative projects – such as the ecosystem connected to Worldcoin – to diversify return and risk. It should be noted that this combination makes the intention to oversee both the infrastructural and equity components of the segment more evident.

Context and Comparisons: Where BitMine Stands

With over 2.15 million units, the position held in ETH is among the most significant declared for a public company. In a landscape where corporates accumulate digital assets, the most notable case remains that of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) in the bitcoin sector – meanwhile, structural exposures in ether by listed companies are generally smaller in scale. Indeed, the choice raises questions about governance, transparency, and risks related to concentration, aspects that the market monitors closely.

Implications for the Market and Corporate Treasury

  • Liquidity and depth: such a large reserve can affect the perception of liquidity and the management of cash flows in the event of reallocations.
  • Volatility: the share in ETH, accounting for almost 90% of the declared assets, exposes the treasury to significant fluctuations, necessitating the adoption of appropriate hedging strategies.
  • Stock valuations: the intertwining of digital assets and equity holdings (Eightco) amplifies the company’s sensitivity to financial market movements.
  • Signal to the sector: the move strengthens the trend of corporations adopting “crypto-first” policies even in treasury management.

Operational details: how the reserve in ETH evolves

The reallocation path, initiated in June 2025, led BitMine to progressively convert a portion of the portfolio into ETH, favoring assets deemed suitable for a long-term strategy. In the most recent update, the company announced the addition of 82,233 ETH in just one week, indicating a remarkable accumulation pace. That said, the timing and frequency of purchases remain key elements to understand the future trajectory.

Stock Holdings: The Eightco Case

The participation in Eightco (OCTO), linked to the Worldcoin project and biometric identification technologies, represents one of BitMine’s first “moonshot” ventures in the field of digital equities. The current value of 214 million dollars exceeds the initial investment of 20 million by more than ten times – although it has not been specified whether the valuation is based on mark-to-market or other methodologies. In this context, the price dynamics of the underlying asset and the frequency of measurements can significantly impact accounting volatility.

Risks, coverage, and governance

  • Concentration risk: the predominance of ether within the portfolio increases exposure to price shocks.
  • Liquidity management: in scenarios of financial stress, clear policies on withdrawals, collateral, and funding sources will be crucial.
  • Mitigation tools: the use of futures and options on ETH, managing the basis, and temporal diversification of entries are useful strategies to contain volatility.
  • Accounting: with the adoption of fair value for crypto-assets (ASU FASB 2023-08, applicable from financial statements starting in 2025 in the USA – FASB), value changes directly affect the income statements.

Replicability: conditions and limits for other companies

A similar operation requires a high tolerance for risk and potential unrealized losses, access to credit lines, and accurate collateral management, in addition to the implementation of robust custody procedures (both on-chain and off-chain) and well-documented hedging policies. Companies with less flexible balance sheets or subject to stricter regulatory constraints might opt for more contained exposures or regulated instruments. Nevertheless, the control architecture and clarity of policies remain determining factors for the scalability of the approach.

What to Monitor in Upcoming Updates

  • The frequency and detail of disclosures on ETH purchases and sales.
  • The evaluation methodology adopted for the participation in Eightco.
  • The potential hedges activated and their impact on margins and liquidity.
  • The effects on credit ratings and bank covenants, if present.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

When panic knocks, look for signs of change in the crypto market from 239 panic moments in 7 years

When panic knocks, look for signs of change in the crypto market from 239 panic moments in 7 years

Looking back, since 2018, the crypto market has experienced 239 "extreme panic" moments with the index below 20.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0,00192333-%0,85
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1,192-%2,05
Share
PANews2025/04/09 09:19
Share
Coinbase deep integration + JPMorgan Chase pilot, which projects are worth paying attention to?

Coinbase deep integration + JPMorgan Chase pilot, which projects are worth paying attention to?

Source: Bitpush As an Ethereum Layer2 chain fully supported by Coinbase, the Base chain ecosystem is quietly gaining popularity. From Coinbase's own strategic integration of Base, to the trial of
DeepBook
DEEP$0,137246+%4,19
Share
PANews2025/06/23 07:30
Share
Trump sues New York Times for $15 billion

Trump sues New York Times for $15 billion

PANews reported on September 16 that according to CoinDesk, Donald Trump has filed a $15 billion defamation lawsuit against The New York Times, claiming that its reporting damaged his personal reputation, business, Truth Social and the $TRUMP crypto project.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,566+%1,31
Share
PANews2025/09/16 22:08
Share

Trending News

More

When panic knocks, look for signs of change in the crypto market from 239 panic moments in 7 years

Coinbase deep integration + JPMorgan Chase pilot, which projects are worth paying attention to?

Trump sues New York Times for $15 billion

Markets will watch Powell’s tone and yield curve to decide rate cut reaction

From tariffs to AGI, here are 10 current AI application trends