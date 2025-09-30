ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The post BitMine Stock Climbs as Tom Lee’s Firm Boosts Ethereum Holdings to $11 Billion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief BitMine Immersion Technologies added $980 million worth of ETH last week, pushing its tally to nearly $11 billion worth. BMNR stock is up more than 6% on the day, rising following the announcement. Tom Lee’s company holds the largest Ethereum treasury of any publicly traded firm, outpacing SharpLink Gaming. BitMine Immersion Technologies stock rose Monday morning after the company announced that it purchased nearly $1 billion worth of Ethereum over the last week, pushing the valuation of its total ETH treasury to $11 billion. The Ethereum treasury firm’s stock rose more than 6% to a recent price of $53.60, following the announcement. Even with the uptick, BMNR remains down nearly 4% over the last week. The Las Vegas-based company disclosed crypto and cash holdings nearing $11.6 billion, including 2.65 million ETH valued at $11 billion, 192 Bitcoin (about $21.6 million worth), and $436 million in unencumbered cash. ﻿ That Ethereum tally is 234,846 ETH larger than the previous week’s reported total, or about $980 million worth. BitMine is the largest publicly traded Ethereum treasury company, and continues to widen the gap between itself and runner-up SharpLink Gaming, which holds about $3.37 billion worth of ETH. Overall, BitMine ranks as the second-largest global cryptocurrency treasury behind Strategy Inc., which holds approximately $72 billion in Bitcoin. Myriad users are broadly confident that BitMine will hit a total of 3 million ETH by October 27, currently giving that an 81% chance. The odds have climbed 15% over the last day—even before the announcement—as predictors gain confidence. (Disclaimer: Myriad is a product of Decrypt‘s parent company, DASTAN.) BitMine Chairman Tom Lee, who also leads research firm Fundstrat, has positioned Ethereum as central to converging trends in AI and cryptocurrency. In a statement, the firm compared recent regulatory developments—including the GENIUS Act passage and… The post BitMine Stock Climbs as Tom Lee’s Firm Boosts Ethereum Holdings to $11 Billion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief BitMine Immersion Technologies added $980 million worth of ETH last week, pushing its tally to nearly $11 billion worth. BMNR stock is up more than 6% on the day, rising following the announcement. Tom Lee’s company holds the largest Ethereum treasury of any publicly traded firm, outpacing SharpLink Gaming. BitMine Immersion Technologies stock rose Monday morning after the company announced that it purchased nearly $1 billion worth of Ethereum over the last week, pushing the valuation of its total ETH treasury to $11 billion. The Ethereum treasury firm’s stock rose more than 6% to a recent price of $53.60, following the announcement. Even with the uptick, BMNR remains down nearly 4% over the last week. The Las Vegas-based company disclosed crypto and cash holdings nearing $11.6 billion, including 2.65 million ETH valued at $11 billion, 192 Bitcoin (about $21.6 million worth), and $436 million in unencumbered cash. ﻿ That Ethereum tally is 234,846 ETH larger than the previous week’s reported total, or about $980 million worth. BitMine is the largest publicly traded Ethereum treasury company, and continues to widen the gap between itself and runner-up SharpLink Gaming, which holds about $3.37 billion worth of ETH. Overall, BitMine ranks as the second-largest global cryptocurrency treasury behind Strategy Inc., which holds approximately $72 billion in Bitcoin. Myriad users are broadly confident that BitMine will hit a total of 3 million ETH by October 27, currently giving that an 81% chance. The odds have climbed 15% over the last day—even before the announcement—as predictors gain confidence. (Disclaimer: Myriad is a product of Decrypt‘s parent company, DASTAN.) BitMine Chairman Tom Lee, who also leads research firm Fundstrat, has positioned Ethereum as central to converging trends in AI and cryptocurrency. In a statement, the firm compared recent regulatory developments—including the GENIUS Act passage and…

BitMine Stock Climbs as Tom Lee’s Firm Boosts Ethereum Holdings to $11 Billion

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 07:36
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000305--%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$0.77--%
COM
COM$0.00395-22.48%
Ethereum
ETH$3,510.01-6.02%
Moonveil
MORE$0.007038-18.85%

In brief

  • BitMine Immersion Technologies added $980 million worth of ETH last week, pushing its tally to nearly $11 billion worth.
  • BMNR stock is up more than 6% on the day, rising following the announcement.
  • Tom Lee’s company holds the largest Ethereum treasury of any publicly traded firm, outpacing SharpLink Gaming.

BitMine Immersion Technologies stock rose Monday morning after the company announced that it purchased nearly $1 billion worth of Ethereum over the last week, pushing the valuation of its total ETH treasury to $11 billion.

The Ethereum treasury firm’s stock rose more than 6% to a recent price of $53.60, following the announcement. Even with the uptick, BMNR remains down nearly 4% over the last week.

The Las Vegas-based company disclosed crypto and cash holdings nearing $11.6 billion, including 2.65 million ETH valued at $11 billion, 192 Bitcoin (about $21.6 million worth), and $436 million in unencumbered cash.

That Ethereum tally is 234,846 ETH larger than the previous week’s reported total, or about $980 million worth. BitMine is the largest publicly traded Ethereum treasury company, and continues to widen the gap between itself and runner-up SharpLink Gaming, which holds about $3.37 billion worth of ETH.

Overall, BitMine ranks as the second-largest global cryptocurrency treasury behind Strategy Inc., which holds approximately $72 billion in Bitcoin.

Myriad users are broadly confident that BitMine will hit a total of 3 million ETH by October 27, currently giving that an 81% chance. The odds have climbed 15% over the last day—even before the announcement—as predictors gain confidence. (Disclaimer: Myriad is a product of Decrypt‘s parent company, DASTAN.)

BitMine Chairman Tom Lee, who also leads research firm Fundstrat, has positioned Ethereum as central to converging trends in AI and cryptocurrency.

In a statement, the firm compared recent regulatory developments—including the GENIUS Act passage and the SEC’s Project Crypto—to the 1971 abandonment of the gold standard, predicting similar transformational effects on financial services.

“As we enter the final months of 2025, the two supercycle investing narratives remain AI and crypto. And both require neutral public blockchains. Naturally, Ethereum remains the premier choice given its high reliability and 100% uptime,” he said. “These two powerful macro cycles will play out over decades. Since ETH’s price is a discount to the future, this bodes well for the token and is the reason BitMine’s primary treasury asset is ETH.”

The price of Ethereum started to rebound over the weekend after dipping late last week, with the asset showing only a 0.6% loss over the last week at a recent price of $4,173. ETH is up 4% on the day, though it remains down about 5% over the last month.

Daily Debrief Newsletter

Start every day with the top news stories right now, plus original features, a podcast, videos and more.

Source: https://decrypt.co/341906/bitmine-stock-climbs-tom-lee-firm-boosts-ethereum-holdings-11-billion

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

The post Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With the Federal Reserve’s forthcoming decision on interest rates causing speculation, Bitcoin‘s value remains stable at $115,400. China’s surprising maneuvers in the financial landscape have shifted expected market trends, prompting deeper examination by investors into analysts’ past evaluations regarding rate reductions. Continue Reading:Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/will-bitcoin-soar-or-stumble-next
COM
COM$0.00395-22.53%
LayerNet
NET$0.00000205-6.39%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:09
How an AI Chatbot Pushed a Client to Competitors

How an AI Chatbot Pushed a Client to Competitors

Companies are massively implementing chatbots in support service and this drives already dissatisfied clients who faced a problem out of their minds. Why this forces clients to go to competitors
Sleepless AI
AI$0.05881-9.42%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002085-8.06%
Share
Hackernoon2025/11/04 18:58
Non-Fermi Liquids: Diverse NFL Scaling Behaviors

Non-Fermi Liquids: Diverse NFL Scaling Behaviors

This section explores the diverse scaling behaviors of the fermion propagator in various Non-Fermi Liquid (NFL) contexts.
Share
Hackernoon2025/11/04 09:24

Trending News

More

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

How an AI Chatbot Pushed a Client to Competitors

Non-Fermi Liquids: Diverse NFL Scaling Behaviors

Shopify (SHOP) Stock: Investors Sell Despite Beating Q3 Expectations

Mono Protocol Future Prediction: 5 Reasons It Will Get on Top Crypto Presale Lists 2025-26

Quick Reads

More

What Drives Dino Tycoon (TYCOON) Price? 7 Factors You Must Watch

What is Dino Tycoon TYCOON? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

MYX Finance: A Rising Force in Decentralized Finance

CROS: Revolutionizing Game Advertising with Blockchain and AI

How to Buy Dino Tycoon (TYCOON)

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,950.29
$103,950.29$103,950.29

-1.69%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,510.01
$3,510.01$3,510.01

-2.19%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$161.48
$161.48$161.48

-3.15%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2553
$2.2553$2.2553

-3.08%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16222
$0.16222$0.16222

-2.83%