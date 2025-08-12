BitMine to expand ATM stock offering to $24.5 billion

PANews reported on August 12th that BitMine (BMNR) plans to issue an additional $20 billion in "market-based" common stock, adding to its original $4.5 billion and previously authorized $2.5 billion issuance quota, according to documents filed with the SEC. This will increase the total issuance to $24.5 billion. The company stated that this move will provide funding for further Ethereum purchases. BMNR is listed on the NYSE American and closed at $58.98 on August 11th.

