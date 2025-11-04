Bitmine Turns the Drop Into Opportunity! Increases Ethereum Balance! Here Are the Details

BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) expanded its digital asset portfolio by purchasing 82,353 Ethereum (ETH) last week.

Tom Lee’s BitMine Immersion Company Purchases $300 Million Worth of Additional Ethereum

With this purchase, worth approximately $300 million, the company’s total ETH holdings reach 3.4 million, equivalent to approximately 2.8% of Ethereum’s total supply.

BitMine announced that its total assets, including crypto, cash, and stock investments, have reached $13.7 billion. This includes a $62 million investment in Eightco Holdings and 192 Bitcoins. The company’s free cash reserves also increased from $305 million to $389 million in just one week.

The company’s share price fell 5.7% at the beginning of the week amid the decline in crypto markets, while the ETH price fell 3.5% in the last 24 hours to $3,715.

Thomas Lee emphasized that the latest acquisition is part of BitMine’s long-term strategy: “We have reached more than half of our goal of acquiring 5% of the Ethereum supply,” he said.

While many digital asset companies have struggled with cash flow in recent months, BitMine has continued its aggressive acquisition strategy, establishing itself as one of the largest institutional players in the Ethereum market.

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!