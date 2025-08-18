BitMine's cryptocurrency holdings exceed $6.612 billion, including 1.52 million ETH and 192 BTC

PANews reported on August 18th that BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) announced that its cryptocurrency reserves have exceeded $6.612 billion, consisting of 1,523,373 Ethereum (ETH) and 192 Bitcoin (BTC). ETH reserves increased by $1.7 billion from last week, with an additional 373,000 coins. BitMine now holds the world's largest ETH reserves and the second-largest crypto reserves, behind Strategy Inc. (MSTR).

The company aims to hold 5% of all ETH and is backed by top institutional investors including ARK, Founders Fund, and Pantera. Furthermore, BMNR stock boasts an average daily trading volume of $6.4 billion, making it the 10th most liquid stock in the United States.