BitMine’s Ethereum Treasury Hits New Milestone With 2 Million ETH Holdings

By: Bitcoinist
2025/09/09 15:00
BitMine revealed it has increased its Ethereum (ETH) holdings to 2 million ETH over the past few days, achieving a key milestone for the company’s investment strategy and solidifying its position as the largest ETH Treasury in the world.

1.7% Of Ethereum’s Supply In BitMine’s Treasury

On Monday, BitMine, a Bitcoin and Ethereum Network Company with a focus on accumulating crypto for long-term investment, announced that it has achieved a significant milestone as its crypto and cash holdings have exceeded the $9.21 billion mark following recent purchases.

According to the announcement, the company now holds 2,069,443 ETH at $4,312, 192 Bitcoin (BTC), and unencumbered cash worth $266 million. This achievement is part of the company’s goal to hold 5% of Ethereum’s total supply, now controlling 1.71%, worth $8.5 billion.

BitMine’s chairman, Thomas “Tom” Lee, stated, “BitMine has surpassed the 2 million ETH milestone this past week. As we mentioned in our August Chairman’s message, the convergence of both Wall Street moving onto the blockchain and AI/ agentic-AI creating a token economy is creating a supercycle for Ethereum. And the power law benefits large holders of ETH, hence, we pursue the ‘alchemy of 5%’ of ETH.”

“At BitMine, we are leading our crypto treasury peers by both the velocity of raising crypto NAV per share and by the high trading liquidity of our stock,” Lee added. It’s worth noting that the company became the third-largest crypto treasury and the largest Ethereum Treasury in the world after hitting the 1.15 million ETH milestone just last month.

Since then, the company has continued to accumulate nearly another million ETH and has become the second-largest crypto treasury, now only behind Michael Saylor’s Strategy, which holds 636,505 Bitcoin, worth $71 billion at current prices.

“We continue to believe Ethereum is one of the biggest macro trades over the next 10-15 years,” continued Lee in the announcement. “Wall Street and AI moving onto the blockchain should lead to a greater transformation of today’s financial system. And the majority of this is taking place on Ethereum.”

Strengthening ETH’s Ecosystem

BitMine also revealed it has made a $20 million strategic investment into Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OCTO) as part of OCTO’s $270 million private investment in public equity (PIPE). On September 8, Eightco announced it plans to adopt Worldcoin (WLD), an ERC20 asset, as its primary treasury holding.

Notably, the strategic investment marks the start of the company’s “Moonshot” strategy, which aims to allocate around 1% of BitMine’s balance sheet into projects to strengthen the Ethereum ecosystem and create value for BitMine equity shareholders.

According to the statement, BitMine is now one of the most widely traded stocks in the US, with an average daily volume of $1.7 billion, according to 5-day average data from Fundstrat.

The company’s stock has also been favored by international retail investors over the past few months, with hundreds of millions of dollars being poured into BitMine, which is seen as a proxy for Ethereum.

As reported by Bitcoinist, South Korean investors purchased $259 million worth of Bitmine stock in July, amid a shift from big US Tech companies’ stock to crypto-related equities. This made the company the most purchased foreign security stock, according to Korea Securities Depository data. The trend continued in August as South Korean individual investors sold approximately $657 million of Tesla stock while investing $426 million into BitMine.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction: Seven Days of Selling Pressure Test Bulls' Resolve

TLDR Ethereum price has struggled to break above $4,500 resistance for over 10 days, forming lower highs since August peak Spot Ethereum ETFs experienced massive outflows totaling $912 million over seven consecutive days Network activity and revenue declined 44% in August despite price hitting all-time highs near $4,950 Technical analysis shows descending triangle pattern pointing [...] The post Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction: Seven Days of Selling Pressure Test Bulls' Resolve appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/09 15:35
Dogecoin Price Prediction as Maxi Doge Attracts Crypto Whales

The crypto market continues to be choppy, with $BTC gaining just 1% on the weekly chart, and the fear and greed index drifting around 44-48.
Brave Newcoin2025/09/09 15:37
Is Ethereum overstretched? Bulls eye $6K DESPITE revenue slipping by 22%

The post Is Ethereum overstretched? Bulls eye $6K DESPITE revenue slipping by 22% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Ethereum's revenue-price divergence highlighted an overstretched market. However, fresh liquidity and speculative demand could push ETH towards a $6k breakout. The market's split on whether Ethereum [ETH] has really bottomed or not.  On-chain, the ETH/BTC ratio has been breaking down, hitting its third weekly lower low after failing to clear the $0.04 supply wall. Looks like traders are still taking profits off ETH's 18.8% August pump. Meanwhile, Token Terminal revealed that ETH's revenue hit just $14.13 million in August – Marking its lowest level since May even as price blasted to a new $4,900 ATH and highlighted a clear divergence. Source: TokenTerminal Typically, that kind of revenue-price gap signals an overstretched market.  That's not all though as Ethereum closed August with $39.75 million in fees, right in line with its $42 million four-month average. Simply put, the fees stayed steady while revenue slipped, meaning that the the network itself captured less value. And yet, Ethereum's trading volume ripped to $1.13 trillion – Its highest since post-election levels. This suggested that traders are still piled in and chasing the price, despite the monetization lag.  Ethereum bulls target $6k Ethereum's stablecoin market has been firing its ATHs too.  Low revenue with steady fees tells us users are still paying chunky gas, but the network isn't pocketing proportional value. In short, ETH's fundamentals may be lagging, hinting that the market might be overstretched. Still, ETH ripped through $4,900, thanks to the stablecoin supply hitting $152 billion all-time high in August – Marking a 9.35% jump from last month. Technically, that's about $13 billion of fresh liquidity chasing the price. Source: Token Terminal The result? Speculative capital piled into Ethereum's ATH.  On-chain flows gobbled up the fresh liquidity, sending the price higher, even as the network didn't capture much real value. Classic…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 15:10
