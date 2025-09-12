BITMining adds 17,221 Solana (SOL) to treasury, now holds over 44,000 SOL worth $10M

Key Takeaways

BITMining now holds over 44,000 SOL, valued at nearly $10 million, after a recent addition to its treasury.

The trend of corporate crypto treasuries is growing amid economic uncertainty, with Solana becoming a favored asset for speed and efficiency.

BITMining added 17,221 Solana tokens to its treasury today, increasing its total SOL holdings to over 44,000 tokens valued at approximately $9.9 million.

The NYSE-listed company, trading under ticker BTCM, operates as a Solana treasury company and is among more than 50 publicly traded companies worldwide that maintain crypto assets in their treasuries.