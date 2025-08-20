Bitpanda Unveils Next Step in its Web3 Expansion as it Launches Bitpanda DeFi Wallet

Advertisement





Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice.

As the next phase of its Web3 expansion, Bitpanda has introduced the Bitpanda DeFi Wallet. Whether users are new to Web3 or already actively participating in the on-chain community, the wallet is made to provide them with easy, safe, and seamless access to the world of defi.

After assisting millions of Europeans in taking charge of their future, Bitpanda now hopes to provide Web3 users with the same safe and user-friendly access. Above all, Bitpanda’s Web3 design philosophy focuses on making Web3 fit consumers where they are right now, rather than forcing them to adopt complicated new technologies that don’t seem to have any advantages.

From a single, user-friendly software, the Bitpanda DeFi Wallet gives users all they need to trade, earn, and manage assets on-chain across major blockchain networks. More than 5,000 tokens and several chains, including Ethereum, Solana, Polygon, BNB Chain, Avalanche, Optimism, Base, and Arbitrum, will be supported by the wallet when it launches.

Lukas Enzersdorfer-Konrad, Co-CEO of Bitpanda, commented: “Bitpanda’s mission is to help investors take control and fast-track their financial freedom. That means giving our users the tools they need to manage their investments – on and off chain. Sadly, while Web3 was meant to empower people, it has too often ended up excluding them. We’re changing that today.”

The Bitpanda DeFi Wallet is fully integrated with the Bitpanda ecosystem, unlike conventional wallets. With only a few taps, users can transfer assets between their Bitpanda account and their DeFi Wallet, eliminating the need for manual address inputs and the possibility of expensive errors. By allowing users to recover their wallet safely, the optional Bitpanda Backup tool eliminates the need for manual seed phrase management while maintaining complete control.

Key Features at Launch:

Access to DeFi across 8 major chains with more coming soon

with more coming soon 5,000+ tokens available for swap with smart routing for best pricing

available for swap with smart routing for best pricing Self-custodial wallet with optional Bitpanda Backup for secure recovery

with optional Bitpanda Backup for secure recovery Curated DeFi yield pools , reviewed by Bitpanda for transparency, to offer a balance between potential returns and risk transparency

, reviewed by Bitpanda for transparency, to offer a balance between potential returns and risk transparency Sponsored gas fees on select Layer 2 networks

on select Layer 2 networks One-click swaps , no manual address inputs

, no manual address inputs Seamless integration with Bitpanda accounts

Bitpanda will introduce its Web3-native loyalty program, which will be fueled by the Vision (VSN) token, in the upcoming weeks. Simple on-chain tasks, such as trading or earning, enable users to accrue points, which are then used to determine their position on a scoreboard. The prizes that a user receives are directly influenced by their rating.

The Vision token will work as a multiplier, meaning that users of VSN will gain more points for every activity the more they bet. The program, which aims to incentivize significant participation, will provide not only airdrops but also exclusive benefits and first access to upcoming Bitpanda products.

Ensuring Web3 Benefits All

A significant milestone in Bitpanda’s long-term plan to provide investors with the resources they need to accelerate their financial independence is the launch of the Bitpanda Web3 Wallet. Bitpanda is building for the next 10 million consumers, whereas other platforms have been designed primarily for developers and insiders.

The goal of Bitpanda Web3 is not to follow trends. Starting with a wallet that genuinely makes sense is the first step in creating the framework for genuine, usable, and trustworthy digital ownership.