Bitplanet Launches South Korea’s First $40M Bitcoin Treasury

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 22:52
B
B$0.63391+10.42%
Sidekick
K$0.1958+3.98%
Threshold
T$0.01629-0.36%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,382.58+0.24%
Capverse
CAP$0.06985-2.77%

Key Notes

  • Bitplanet will deploy $40 million into Bitcoin, becoming South Korea’s first institutional BTC treasury.
  • The firm’s debt-free strategy highlights a focus on sustainable, long-term growth.
  • Asia Strategy Partners’ backing provides treasury expertise and credibility to the initiative.

South Korea has officially entered the corporate Bitcoin treasury race with the launch of Bitplanet, a newly rebranded financial firm that will deploy $40 million into Bitcoin

BTC
$112 735



24h volatility:
0.4%


Market cap:
$2.25 T



Vol. 24h:
$38.57 B

purchases.

Announced during Bitcoin Asia 2025, the creation of Bitplanet marks the nation’s first institutional-grade Bitcoin treasury and signals a wider adoption of digital assets.


A Debt-Free Corporate Bitcoin Strategy

Paul Lee, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Lobo Ventures, revealed that Bitplanet was formed following the acquisition of a 62% stake in CoStack-listed SI provider SGA.

Within two weeks, the company will be rebranded and its $40 million allocation to Bitcoin will be deployed immediately, all without taking on debt.

Lee stated that this streamlined financial structure allows Bitplanet to pursue long-term growth without the risks of leverage, giving it flexibility in future treasury management.

From SGA to Bitplanet: A Strategic Pivot

SGA is already known for holding Bitcoin in its corporate reserves, but the rebranding confirms a much larger commitment.

The move, backed by Asia Strategy Partners through a third-party share placement, puts Bitplanet as South Korea’s first global institutional Bitcoin financial company.

Asia Strategy Partners has a history in treasury management and is expected to shape Bitplanet’s upcoming products and operational framework.

Growing Asian Appetite for Bitcoin Treasuries

In July, Nasdaq-listed K Wave Media disclosed plans for a $1 billion Bitcoin treasury backed by financing agreements with Anson Funds.

Meanwhile, Japan’s Metaplanet has been aggressively scaling its BTC holdings, recently unveiling a massive $835 million stock issuance to fund further Bitcoin purchases, further cementing Bitcoin’s position as the best crypto to buy in 2025.

Bitplanet’s entry places South Korea firmly in this regional race for Bitcoin adoption as Asia becomes the new hub for institutional BTC treasuries.

Regulatory Backdrop: Stablecoins and Digital Asset Rules

Meanwhile, South Korea is also preparing to regulate its broader crypto market. The Financial Services Commission (FSC) is drafting a government bill, expected in October, to create a framework for won-backed stablecoins under the nation’s Virtual Asset User Protection Act.

The bill is set to establish rules for issuance, collateral management, and internal controls, providing a clearer structure for digital asset providers operating in the country.

next

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.

Cryptocurrency News, News


A crypto journalist with over 5 years of experience in the industry, Parth has worked with major media outlets in the crypto and finance world, gathering experience and expertise in the space after surviving bear and bull markets over the years. Parth is also an author of 4 self-published books.

Parth Dubey on LinkedIn

Source: https://www.coinspeaker.com/bitplanet-launches-40m-bitcoin-treasury-south-korea/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Trading time: Currently, institutions dominate the Bitcoin market, retail investor participation is still low, and the market expects Bitcoin to break through $120,000 in June

Trading time: Currently, institutions dominate the Bitcoin market, retail investor participation is still low, and the market expects Bitcoin to break through $120,000 in June

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0709+9.07%
Share
PANews2025/05/16 14:25
Share
K33 completes private placement of 125 million Swedish kronor, which will be used to purchase Bitcoin as the company's reserve asset

K33 completes private placement of 125 million Swedish kronor, which will be used to purchase Bitcoin as the company's reserve asset

PANews reported on June 20 that K33 announced the successful completion of a private placement, raising a total of approximately 125 million Swedish kronor (approximately 11.5 million US dollars), and
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0709+9.07%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 14:47
Share
New 2025 Study Highlights VeChain as a Leader in Autonomous Supply Chains

New 2025 Study Highlights VeChain as a Leader in Autonomous Supply Chains

Sebastian has put the spotlight on research recognizing VeChain’s potential to bring more transparency to supply chain management. In an earlier report, the sustainability think tank Sustain pointed to VeChain as a key player advancing waste recycling transparency through blockchain. VeChain, launched in 2015 and fully live on its own mainnet by 2018, is a [...]]]>
Moonveil
MORE$0.10213+1.50%
THINK Token
THINK$0.01889-1.04%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.03138+56.90%
Share
Crypto News Flash2025/08/28 23:04
Share

Trending News

More

Trading time: Currently, institutions dominate the Bitcoin market, retail investor participation is still low, and the market expects Bitcoin to break through $120,000 in June

K33 completes private placement of 125 million Swedish kronor, which will be used to purchase Bitcoin as the company's reserve asset

New 2025 Study Highlights VeChain as a Leader in Autonomous Supply Chains

Chainlink crypto gets its first corporate treasury firm, as struggling real estate firm pivots

SpacePay: The Simple Way to Use Crypto Like Cash at Any Store, Ongoing Presale Is Gaining Traction