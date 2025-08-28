Bitplanet Launches South Korea’s First $40M Bitcoin Treasury

Key Notes

Bitplanet will deploy $40 million into Bitcoin, becoming South Korea’s first institutional BTC treasury.

The firm’s debt-free strategy highlights a focus on sustainable, long-term growth.

Asia Strategy Partners’ backing provides treasury expertise and credibility to the initiative.

South Korea has officially entered the corporate Bitcoin treasury race with the launch of Bitplanet, a newly rebranded financial firm that will deploy $40 million into Bitcoin



BTC

$112 735







24h volatility:

0.4%





Market cap:

$2.25 T







Vol. 24h:

$38.57 B





purchases.

Announced during Bitcoin Asia 2025, the creation of Bitplanet marks the nation’s first institutional-grade Bitcoin treasury and signals a wider adoption of digital assets.







A Debt-Free Corporate Bitcoin Strategy

Paul Lee, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Lobo Ventures, revealed that Bitplanet was formed following the acquisition of a 62% stake in CoStack-listed SI provider SGA.

Within two weeks, the company will be rebranded and its $40 million allocation to Bitcoin will be deployed immediately, all without taking on debt.

Lee stated that this streamlined financial structure allows Bitplanet to pursue long-term growth without the risks of leverage, giving it flexibility in future treasury management.

From SGA to Bitplanet: A Strategic Pivot

SGA is already known for holding Bitcoin in its corporate reserves, but the rebranding confirms a much larger commitment.

The move, backed by Asia Strategy Partners through a third-party share placement, puts Bitplanet as South Korea’s first global institutional Bitcoin financial company.

Asia Strategy Partners has a history in treasury management and is expected to shape Bitplanet’s upcoming products and operational framework.

Growing Asian Appetite for Bitcoin Treasuries

In July, Nasdaq-listed K Wave Media disclosed plans for a $1 billion Bitcoin treasury backed by financing agreements with Anson Funds.

Meanwhile, Japan’s Metaplanet has been aggressively scaling its BTC holdings, recently unveiling a massive $835 million stock issuance to fund further Bitcoin purchases, further cementing Bitcoin’s position as the best crypto to buy in 2025.

Bitplanet’s entry places South Korea firmly in this regional race for Bitcoin adoption as Asia becomes the new hub for institutional BTC treasuries.

Regulatory Backdrop: Stablecoins and Digital Asset Rules

Meanwhile, South Korea is also preparing to regulate its broader crypto market. The Financial Services Commission (FSC) is drafting a government bill, expected in October, to create a framework for won-backed stablecoins under the nation’s Virtual Asset User Protection Act.

The bill is set to establish rules for issuance, collateral management, and internal controls, providing a clearer structure for digital asset providers operating in the country.

next

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.



