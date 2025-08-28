Bitplanet Sparks Korean Crypto Shift With $40M Bitcoin Treasury Move

TLDR :

Bitplanet, formerly SGA, rebrands and launches South Korea’s first institutional Bitcoin treasury with $40M capital.

The firm will deploy $40M into BTC on day one, signaling growing institutional crypto adoption in Korea.

Asia Strategy Partners leads the investment, enabling the launch of Korea’s first institutional BTC firm.

The move follows regional trends of firms embracing Bitcoin reserves amid rising demand for digital assets.

South Korea has seen a new player step into the Bitcoin space. Bitplanet has launched as the nation’s first institutional treasury built around BTC.

The firm comes from a rebrand of SGA, backed by Asia Strategy Partners. Its launch includes an immediate plan to deploy $40 million into Bitcoin reserves. The move positions Korea alongside other Asian markets where corporations are beginning to hold crypto on their balance sheets

Rebranding and Bitcoin Strategy in One Move

Bitplanet emerged from a freshly rebranded SGA. Asia Strategy Partners secured a 62 percent stake and pushed the change.

The outfit now plans to pour $40 million into Bitcoin reserves on launch day. It’s more than a rename. It shows intent. A shift from a tech provider into a Bitcoin treasury firm designed for institutional use.

Paul Lee, co-founder of Lobo Ventures, said at Bitcoin Asia 2025 that the firm will build custody and asset-management capabilities around BTC. Everything is structured to be debt-free. The team says they want flexibility and strength without leverage.

Korea Joins Institutional Crypto Trend with Price-Aware Strategy

This launch lands amid a broader push in Asia toward corporate Bitcoin reserves. K Wave Media in Korea recently revealed plans for a $1 billion crypto treasury, with a big chunk earmarked for BTC. It echoes Metaplanet’s aggressive BTC buys in Japan, and other firms are also taking note.

Bitplanet says its structure and backing offer a transparent roadmap for future products and operations. Regulatory scrutiny still hangs over crypto in South Korea, though. Volatility and compliance risks aren’t gone. Bitplanet will need strong risk management from the start.

The post Bitplanet Sparks Korean Crypto Shift With $40M Bitcoin Treasury Move appeared first on Blockonomi.