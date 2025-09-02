Bitroo founder An Xinxin was exposed for raising funds for a new quantitative fund, but the original project still completed the redemption to users.

PANews reported on September 2nd that the influencer "Encryption Fearless" posted a post alleging that Bitroo, a Bitcoin cloud mining project founded by former Golden Finance CEO An Xinxin, had been promoting computing power packages in Telegram groups. Users invested in batches, up to 50,000 USDT, but the platform has been refusing withdrawals since April 2024, causing difficulties in redemption. The project's official website claims to have North American mining resources, but no mining machines have been found, nor has the ability to redeem funds. Some investors have lost hundreds of thousands to millions of USDT, and there has been no official response to requests for redemption.

He also stated that An Xinxin recently launched a new quantitative fund project, Select Official (@SelectEN01), and is seeking clients to raise funds. He concluded by reminding users to be wary of scams.