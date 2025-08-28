Bittensor Price on the Edge

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 05:07
NEAR
NEAR$2.533+0.27%
ALEX Lab
ALEX$0.00432+0.93%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005731+5.85%
Bittensor
TAO$332.42-0.85%
Capverse
CAP$0.07131+0.90%
Edge
EDGE$0.43288-2.87%
Altcoin Analysis

Bittensor (TAO) is trading around $335 after a week of pressure that saw the AI-focused cryptocurrency lose nearly 5% over the past seven days.

The token, which currently holds a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, has slipped into a crucial support range that traders say could define its next major trend.

Market strategist Michaël van de Poppe highlighted TAO’s recent dip back into a long-standing support zone, noting that the current levels are “interesting” for potential accumulation.

Technical charts show TAO consolidating near $330–$335 after a steady decline throughout August. If this zone holds, traders suggest a rebound toward the $370–$400 range may follow. However, a breakdown could open the door for a retest of deeper support around $275.

Indicators remain mixed. The 30-minute chart shows relative strength (RSI) hovering near 47, signaling neutrality, while the MACD lines are flattening after bearish momentum earlier this month. This reflects the cautious stance among traders as the market waits for confirmation of TAO’s next move.

Despite price weakness, Bittensor’s fundamentals remain a talking point. The project continues to be one of the largest AI-related crypto networks by market cap, securing strong community engagement and ranking #35 among all digital assets.

With TAO at a technical crossroads, market participants are closely watching whether buyers can defend the $330 zone or if a deeper correction toward $275 is in store. The coming days may prove decisive for the token’s short-term trajectory.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering the crypto, blockchain, and fintech industries, he is well-versed in the complex and ever-evolving world of digital assets. His insightful and thought-provoking articles provide readers with a clear picture of the latest developments and trends in the market. His approach allows him to break down complex ideas into accessible and in-depth content. Follow his publications to stay up to date with the most important trends and topics.

Related stories



Source: https://coindoo.com/market/bittensor-price-on-the-edge-can-330-support-prevent-a-major-crash/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Google Cloud Challenges Ripple, Stripe And Circle With New Layer-1 Blockchain For Financial Institutions

Google Cloud Challenges Ripple, Stripe And Circle With New Layer-1 Blockchain For Financial Institutions

Google Cloud is launching its own layer-1 blockchain for financial institutions, taking on Ripple, Circle, and Stripe in payments. Google Cloud’s Web3 Head of Strategy, [...]
Cloud
CLOUD$0.07534+1.08%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5434+0.11%
Share
Insidebitcoins2025/08/27 23:22
Share
Ethereum Pectra upgrade adds new features. When will ETH be able to return to $2,000?

Ethereum Pectra upgrade adds new features. When will ETH be able to return to $2,000?

If the Pectra upgrade prompts a surge in DApp and Ethereum network activity, ETH prices could recover.
Ethereum
ETH$4,500.58-1.77%
Share
PANews2025/05/08 19:16
Share
Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Up As Market Awaits Nvidia Earnings

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Up As Market Awaits Nvidia Earnings

Cryptocurrency markets are trading higher ahead of Nvidia’s earnings report.read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.10034-2.05%
XRP
XRP$2.979-0.90%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/28 03:17
Share

Trending News

More

Google Cloud Challenges Ripple, Stripe And Circle With New Layer-1 Blockchain For Financial Institutions

Ethereum Pectra upgrade adds new features. When will ETH be able to return to $2,000?

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Up As Market Awaits Nvidia Earnings

Webull Expands Crypto Trading to Australia Just Two Days After US Return

XRP Price Prediction: XRP Becomes Fastest CME Contract to Hit $1 Billion – Can Institutions Push XRP to $1,000?