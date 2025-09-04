Bitwise Analyst: The Pokémon card market is undergoing a transformation towards RWA encryption, which may bring about the impact of Polymarket on the prediction market

PANews reported on September 4th that Bitwise analyst Danny Nelson noted that the Pokémon card market is undergoing a crypto-transformation. Currently, most crypto-related RWA projects primarily serve traditional financial markets, such as government bonds, real estate, gold, and stocks. However, these markets already have mature digital trading systems, so cryptocurrencies only improve efficiency without fundamentally changing their operating models.
In contrast, the Pokémon card market has reached billions of dollars, but it is still primarily a offline transaction with inefficient trading processes. Social auction app Whatnot generated $3 billion in sales through Pokémon card trading last year, but the market still lacks formalized investment vehicles such as ETFs or funds.
CollectorCrypt's tokenized Pokémon card trading platform has garnered significant attention this week. Users can quickly buy and sell digital cards or deposit physical cards into the platform to generate NFTs for trading. Its CARDS token saw a tenfold increase in value within a week, generating an estimated annualized revenue of $38 million. Furthermore, its "Gacha Machine" (capsule toy machine) generated $16.6 million in revenue last week, forcing the team to restock due to high demand.
Danny Nelson believes that crypto-innovation in the Pokémon card market may become a mainstream breakthrough, similar to the impact Polymarket had on prediction markets, creating global demand for new services.