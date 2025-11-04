Bitwise and Grayscale Push Ahead: XRP and Dogecoin ETFs Set to Launch Without SEC Approval

TLDR

Bitwise and Grayscale launch XRP & Dogecoin ETFs despite SEC delay.

Crypto ETFs for XRP & Dogecoin from Bitwise and Grayscale move ahead.

Bitwise’s XRP ETF plans to tap market despite SEC’s regulatory silence.

Grayscale’s Dogecoin ETF follows Bitwise’s fast-tracked SEC approval path.

New SEC rules enable quicker crypto ETF launches by Bitwise, Grayscale.

Bitwise and Grayscale are moving forward with their plans to launch crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs) tracking XRP and Dogecoin. Both firms have disclosed the management fees for their ETFs despite not receiving official approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This decision follows an unconventional approach that sees the firms opting to list their products without waiting for SEC sign-off.

Bitwise’s XRP ETF Moves Forward Amid SEC Uncertainty

Bitwise plans to launch its XRP ETF with a management fee of 0.34%. The firm is pursuing this move despite the SEC’s ongoing regulatory silence, caused by the U.S. government shutdown. This strategy mirrors Bitwise’s recent success with its Solana ETF, which saw strong inflows on its first day of trading.

The crypto ETF market has seen an uptick in activity, as firms like Bitwise push forward with their crypto-related products. The government shutdown has limited the SEC’s ability to review and approve new filings, creating an opening for firms to bypass traditional delays. By utilizing new SEC listing standards, Bitwise aims to list the XRP ETF without direct approval from the SEC.

Bitwise is also capitalizing on the momentum generated by its previous ETF launches, such as the Solana ETF, which raised $56 million on its debut. The firm expects that its XRP ETF could tap into similar market enthusiasm. If successful, this move could set a precedent for launching crypto ETFs more quickly, even amidst regulatory uncertainty.

Grayscale’s Dogecoin ETF Follows a Similar Path

Grayscale has also taken a proactive stance with its crypto ETFs, filing to launch both XRP and Dogecoin ETFs. Grayscale disclosed a management fee of 0.35% for both products. Like Bitwise, Grayscale is navigating regulatory ambiguity to bring its crypto ETFs to market.

The firm’s decision to launch without SEC approval follows its strategy with Solana, where it listed an ETF without waiting for the SEC’s greenlight. Grayscale’s Dogecoin ETF could capitalize on the growing interest in crypto-based ETFs, driven by increasing demand for alternative investment products.

Grayscale’s approach reflects the broader trend in the crypto space, where firms are leveraging newly approved SEC listing rules. These rules allow crypto ETFs to move forward as long as the S-1 registration statement is filed, without requiring the SEC’s formal sign-off.

Crypto ETFs Gain Momentum Amid Regulatory Changes

Both Bitwise and Grayscale are part of a larger trend of firms launching crypto ETFs despite regulatory uncertainties. The SEC’s new procedures for approving crypto ETFs have opened the door for faster listings. While the agency has not provided its final approval for these products, it has clarified that ETFs meeting listing requirements could be listed automatically.

Crypto ETFs could soon reshape the digital asset landscape. With new products coming from Bitwise, Grayscale, and others, the market could see billions in new inflows in the coming months. As these crypto ETFs launch, they may mark a turning point in the investment world, with firms gaining greater freedom to innovate despite the challenges presented by the SEC and government shutdown.

The post Bitwise and Grayscale Push Ahead: XRP and Dogecoin ETFs Set to Launch Without SEC Approval appeared first on CoinCentral.