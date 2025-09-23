Bitwise CIO Reveals His 12-Month Forecast for Bitcoin

Matt Hougan, CIO of Bitwise Asset Management, said on a CNBC program that he expects the amount of Bitcoin held by corporate companies on their balance sheets to double in the next 12 months.

This trend is particularly strong with companies, as well as individuals, looking to hold between 5% and 10% of Bitcoin in their portfolios, according to Hougan.

According to data from Bitcointreasuries, more than 180 publicly traded companies have already added Bitcoin to their balance sheets. Hougan noted that the “digital asset treasury” (DAT) model pioneered by MicroStrategy initially saw rapid growth but has now entered a more balanced consolidation phase. However, he noted that these companies are slowing down their purchases rather than selling, and are increasingly shifting to crypto ETFs.

Hougan stated that he sees recent market pullbacks as opportunities, predicting that inflows into Bitcoin ETFs will accelerate, especially in the final quarter of the year. He also emphasized that institutional adoption is the real story in the cryptocurrency market: “Data shows that companies are still buying Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. As long as this trend continues, I see no reason to dismiss this story.”

*This is not investment advice.

