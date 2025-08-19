Bitwise executive: US 401(k) plans may push Bitcoin to $200,000 by the end of 2025

By: PANews
2025/08/19 19:37
Sidekick
K$0.2197+1.47%
U
U$0.021+2.94%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03697-1.12%
MAY
MAY$0.04955+0.30%

PANews reported on August 19 that André Dragosch, head of European research at Bitwise, said that the inclusion of cryptocurrencies in U.S. 401(k) retirement plans may become a milestone in Bitcoin adoption, releasing hundreds of billions of dollars in new capital. It is expected that the price of Bitcoin may exceed $200,000 by the end of 2025.

Previously, former US President Trump signed an executive order on August 7th allowing Americans to invest in digital assets through their 401(k) retirement plans. Dragosch noted that this development could have a greater impact on Bitcoin prices than the approval of a US spot Bitcoin ETF in January 2024. If the 401(k) industry reaches $12.2 trillion, a conservative 1% allocation could bring in approximately $122 billion in inflows. With the Federal Reserve potentially cutting interest rates and retirement plan managers beginning to invest in Bitcoin ETFs in the fall, Bitcoin prices are expected to reach new all-time highs.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Tom Lee Frames ETH Retreat as Necessary Step Toward $5,100

Tom Lee Frames ETH Retreat as Necessary Step Toward $5,100

Tom Lee sees ETH’s dip near $4,150 as a healthy pullback, setting the stage for a potential run toward $5,100.
NEAR
NEAR$2.499-2.30%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000274-1.79%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$2+6.60%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/08/19 21:41
Share
VCI Global announces $2 billion partnership to promote crypto infrastructure and asset tokenization based on 18,000 BTC

VCI Global announces $2 billion partnership to promote crypto infrastructure and asset tokenization based on 18,000 BTC

PANews reported on August 19 that Nasdaq-listed company VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) announced a $2 billion partnership agreement with digital asset holders to establish a sovereign-grade crypto infrastructure joint
Bitcoin
BTC$114,034.68-1.41%
Share
PANews2025/08/19 21:06
Share
Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Based on the latest research report jointly released by Dune and Slice Analytics, this article conducts an in-depth analysis of the development status, market performance and on-chain data of multiple core DePIN projects on Solana.
DepinTech
DEPIN$0.000000129-19.37%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4763-1.34%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01844-2.94%
Share
PANews2025/05/01 15:10
Share

Trending News

More

Tom Lee Frames ETH Retreat as Necessary Step Toward $5,100

VCI Global announces $2 billion partnership to promote crypto infrastructure and asset tokenization based on 18,000 BTC

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Institutional Pulse: XRP, Stellar & Algorand Touted to Power Tomorrow’s Government Liquidity

As It Approaches $6m In Its Presale Here’s Why BlockchainFX Could Be the Next Best Crypto to Buy Ahead of Nexchain and BlockDAG