Bitwise Files for First U.S. Spot Chainlink ETF With Coinbase as Custodian

By: Coinstats
2025/08/28 03:00
NEAR
NEAR$2.534+0.23%
U
U$0.00989-11.85%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005285+5.04%
GET
GET$0.00971-1.86%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10051-1.69%

According to latest reports, asset manager Bitwise Asset Management has filed an S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to bring spot Chainlink ETF to U.S. markets. If approved, this would be the first-ever spot Chainlink ETF.

The proposed fund, called the Bitwise Chainlink ETF, would hold LINK tokens directly in custody, tracking the CME CF Chainlink-Dollar Reference Rate. Coins would be stored by Coinbase Custody Trust Company and trade execution would be managed by Coinbase Prime. 

This spot Chainlink ETF has a streamlined design with no staking or complex structures, which is expected to speed up regulatory approval compared to other altcoin-linked proposals. 

Why the Filing?

Chainlink is one of the top tokens by market cap and plays a foundational role in decentralized finance through its oracle services to blockchains like Ethereum. Demand has been growing from both developers and institutions, driven by partnerships and on-chain infrastructure adoption.

Bitwise First U.S. Spot Chainlink ETFBitwise Chainlink ETF

The spot Chainlink ETF could be a more familiar, regulated way for investors to get exposure to this asset. With institutions leaning towards ETFs, this product could be the bridge between crypto infrastructure and traditional portfolios. 

Also read: Chainlink Price Soars 38% in August as On-Chain Signals Hint at $30 Rally

Market Reaction and Outlook

$LINK’s price popped up about 5% from intraday lows following the filing.

However, despite the bounce, technicals suggest lingering  bearish pressure amid the broader market volatility. Approval is still uncertain and other altcoin filings like Solana, Dogecoin, XRP and NEAR are still facing regulatory hurdles.

Crypto ETF Race

Bitwise has been a pioneer in crypto ETFs, having launched spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs with combined AUM in the billions. The SEC’s previous setbacks like pausing Bitwise’s BITW fund shortly after approval show the regulatory environment is cautious.

That reversal showed internal uncertainty within the commission and the evolving standards. 

Bitwise First U.S. Spot Chainlink ETFBitwise Chainlink ETF

Conclusion

Based on the latest research, Bitwise’s filing for the first Bitwise Chainlink ETF is a step towards exposure to core protocol infrastructure. By creating a clean spot-based structure with reputable custody and defined pricing, the fund could be the gateway for institutional investors to get into decentralized oracle networks through regulated channels.

Also read: CEO Sergey Nazarov: How Chainlink Will Power the Future of Regulated Stablecoins

As the ETF race heats up, Bitwise’s next step is navigating the SEC’s approval process; a test case for altcoin ETFs in the ever changing regulatory race.

For in-depth analysis and the latest trends in the crypto space, our team offers expert content regularly.

Summary

Bitwise Asset Management has filed for the first ever spot Chainlink ETF in the US to give investors direct exposure to $LINK through a regulated product. The fund will hold $LINK in custody with Coinbase Custody, track the CME CF Chainlink–Dollar Reference Rate and have in-kind and cash transactions. 

Glossary

Spot ETF – A fund that holds the underlying asset and mirrors its price.

Chainlink (LINK) – The token for a decentralized oracle network that feeds live data to smart contracts.

Custodian – A trusted entity that holds assets on behalf of a fund.

CME CF Reference Rate – The benchmark price rate for Chainlink used as a pricing standard for funds.

S-1 Filing – The initial registration statement filed with the SEC to launch a new public offering or ETF.

FAQs for Bitwise Chainlink ETF

What is a “spot Chainlink ETF”?

An ETF that holds LINK tokens directly (spot exposure) so investors can get regulated exposure to Chainlink’s native asset without owning it directly.

Who will hold the LINK tokens?

Coinbase Custody Trust Company will be the custodian, and Coinbase Prime will handle trading.

Why is “spot” exposure important?

Spot ETFs hold the actual asset, not futures or derivatives, so investors can engage with crypto assets in a simpler and more transparent way.

Does filing mean approval?

No. The SEC has halted similar ETFs in the past even after preliminary approval, so the regulatory environment is still evolving.

Read More: Bitwise Files for First U.S. Spot Chainlink ETF With Coinbase as Custodian">Bitwise Files for First U.S. Spot Chainlink ETF With Coinbase as Custodian

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Analysis Firm CEO Announces: “Be Careful with This Altcoin, It Could Be Preparing for a Big Move!”

Analysis Firm CEO Announces: “Be Careful with This Altcoin, It Could Be Preparing for a Big Move!”

The post Analysis Firm CEO Announces: “Be Careful with This Altcoin, It Could Be Preparing for a Big Move!” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Litecoin (LTC), one of the most notable altcoins among ETF applications, also ranks first as one of the altcoins with the highest chance of approval. Litecoin, generally known for its quiet rises, may be preparing for a major move. Joao Wedson, CEO of cryptocurrency analysis firm Alphractal, said Litecoin is poised to shine. Stating that on-chain fundamental data shows that Litecoin’s blockchain maturity is increasing, Wedson said that LTC is moving towards more mature, stable and strong long-term sustainability. The analyst also analyzed key levels for LTC, with $88 acting as strong support for LTC. The analyst also added that a break above $123 would trigger a rally in Litecoin towards the $183 alpha price, as historically, LTC has always surged when targeting the alpha price. Stating that Litecoin has gone through a long period of accumulation, Wedson reminded that these periods are characteristically designed to deter even the most resistant investors, drawing attention to LTC’s potential and the importance of not giving up. “Historical data shows that LTC appears and surges when least expected,” the analyst said. Wedson recently stated that he personally invested in Litecoin, saying that he bought the dip in April and now expects LTC to reach the alpha price of $183. 🚀 Litecoin is about to shine! On-chain fundamentals show that Litecoin’s Blockchain Maturity is on the rise. Network MaturityA composite index that tracks the development stage of a blockchain network. It blends: Market Age (20%)Address Activity Ratio (25%)Wealth… pic.twitter.com/VogBQLCBrn — Joao Wedson (@joao_wedson) August 27, 2025 *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/analysis-firm-ceo-announces-be-careful-with-this-altcoin-it-could-be-preparing-for-a-big-move/
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.011883-70.29%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10051-1.69%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005731+5.64%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 05:15
Share
Crypto Coins Surge! XRP, ENA, SOL, and BNB Expect New Highs

Crypto Coins Surge! XRP, ENA, SOL, and BNB Expect New Highs

August was dynamic for cryptocurrencies, with additional volatility expected next month. XRP reached unexpected prices, enhancing its long-term positive outlook. Continue Reading:Crypto Coins Surge! XRP, ENA, SOL, and BNB Expect New Highs The post Crypto Coins Surge! XRP, ENA, SOL, and BNB Expect New Highs appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Solana
SOL$204.8+4.38%
Binance Coin
BNB$858.45-0.62%
XRP
XRP$2.9863-0.74%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/28 04:12
Share
KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

Celebrating the legacy and spirit of Kung Fu, the KUNGFUVERSE connects real life experiences with Web3, enabling new ways for you to become your true self.
RealLink
REAL$0.05774-1.13%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00004378+0.13%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004574-0.56%
Share
PANews2022/11/17 17:12
Share

Trending News

More

Analysis Firm CEO Announces: “Be Careful with This Altcoin, It Could Be Preparing for a Big Move!”

Crypto Coins Surge! XRP, ENA, SOL, and BNB Expect New Highs

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

Jerome Powell’s Fed Chair Replacement Imminent? PolyMarket Odds Skyrocket as Trump Team Weighs 11 Candidates

Cardano Price Prediction: Why ADA Price Could Be Impacted By The Rise Of This New Ethereum L2