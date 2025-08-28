Bitwise Files for First U.S. Spot Chainlink ETF With Coinbase as Custodian

According to latest reports, asset manager Bitwise Asset Management has filed an S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to bring spot Chainlink ETF to U.S. markets. If approved, this would be the first-ever spot Chainlink ETF.

The proposed fund, called the Bitwise Chainlink ETF, would hold LINK tokens directly in custody, tracking the CME CF Chainlink-Dollar Reference Rate. Coins would be stored by Coinbase Custody Trust Company and trade execution would be managed by Coinbase Prime.

This spot Chainlink ETF has a streamlined design with no staking or complex structures, which is expected to speed up regulatory approval compared to other altcoin-linked proposals.

Why the Filing?

Chainlink is one of the top tokens by market cap and plays a foundational role in decentralized finance through its oracle services to blockchains like Ethereum. Demand has been growing from both developers and institutions, driven by partnerships and on-chain infrastructure adoption.

Bitwise Chainlink ETF

The spot Chainlink ETF could be a more familiar, regulated way for investors to get exposure to this asset. With institutions leaning towards ETFs, this product could be the bridge between crypto infrastructure and traditional portfolios.

Market Reaction and Outlook

$LINK’s price popped up about 5% from intraday lows following the filing.

However, despite the bounce, technicals suggest lingering bearish pressure amid the broader market volatility. Approval is still uncertain and other altcoin filings like Solana, Dogecoin, XRP and NEAR are still facing regulatory hurdles.

Crypto ETF Race

Bitwise has been a pioneer in crypto ETFs, having launched spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs with combined AUM in the billions. The SEC’s previous setbacks like pausing Bitwise’s BITW fund shortly after approval show the regulatory environment is cautious.

That reversal showed internal uncertainty within the commission and the evolving standards.

Conclusion

Bitwise Chainlink ETF

Based on the latest research, Bitwise’s filing for the first Bitwise Chainlink ETF is a step towards exposure to core protocol infrastructure. By creating a clean spot-based structure with reputable custody and defined pricing, the fund could be the gateway for institutional investors to get into decentralized oracle networks through regulated channels.

As the ETF race heats up, Bitwise’s next step is navigating the SEC’s approval process; a test case for altcoin ETFs in the ever changing regulatory race.

Summary

Bitwise Asset Management has filed for the first ever spot Chainlink ETF in the US to give investors direct exposure to $LINK through a regulated product. The fund will hold $LINK in custody with Coinbase Custody, track the CME CF Chainlink–Dollar Reference Rate and have in-kind and cash transactions.

Glossary

Spot ETF – A fund that holds the underlying asset and mirrors its price.

Chainlink (LINK) – The token for a decentralized oracle network that feeds live data to smart contracts.

Custodian – A trusted entity that holds assets on behalf of a fund.

CME CF Reference Rate – The benchmark price rate for Chainlink used as a pricing standard for funds.

S-1 Filing – The initial registration statement filed with the SEC to launch a new public offering or ETF.

FAQs for Bitwise Chainlink ETF

What is a “spot Chainlink ETF”?

An ETF that holds LINK tokens directly (spot exposure) so investors can get regulated exposure to Chainlink’s native asset without owning it directly.

Who will hold the LINK tokens?

Coinbase Custody Trust Company will be the custodian, and Coinbase Prime will handle trading.

Why is “spot” exposure important?

Spot ETFs hold the actual asset, not futures or derivatives, so investors can engage with crypto assets in a simpler and more transparent way.

Does filing mean approval?

No. The SEC has halted similar ETFs in the past even after preliminary approval, so the regulatory environment is still evolving.

