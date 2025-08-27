Bitwise Files for First U.S. Spot Chainlink (LINK) ETF, SEC Review Begins

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/08/27 02:10
U
U$0,01152-%5,95
Chainlink
LINK$24,35+%4,95
chainlink-pp1 main

Bitwise Asset Management has taken a major step toward bringing Chainlink (LINK) into mainstream portfolios, filing an S-1 registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a spot Chainlink exchange-traded fund. The filing, first flagged publicly this morning by Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas on X, proposes a fund that would hold LINK directly and make the token available to U.S. investors through a traditional brokerage wrapper.

The S-1 describes the proposed Bitwise Chainlink ETF as a trust whose sole digital-asset holding would be Chainlink, with daily valuation tied to an industry pricing benchmark. The filing names Coinbase Custody as the intended custodian for the underlying LINK reserves and lays out standard risk disclosures about market volatility, custody insurance limits and valuation mechanics. Approval from the SEC would be required before the product could list and trade.

The initial alert came in a short X post from Eric Balchunas, a familiar voice in the ETF and crypto communities, who wrote in his tweet: “Bitwise just filed for a spot Chainlink ETF.” The post drew swift attention across crypto feeds and was followed within minutes by coverage from crypto outlets.

What it Means for LINK

Market observers say the move is notable for a few reasons. Chainlink, a decentralized oracle network that supplies off-chain data to smart contracts, is among the larger altcoins but has not previously been the explicit focus of a U.S. spot ETF filing. If the SEC accepts and ultimately approves the registration, it would mark a widening of regulated, brokerage-accessible crypto products beyond the Bitcoin and Ethereum spot ETFs that have already reshaped institutional flows this year.

Bitwise has been active in seeking regulated crypto products for U.S. investors. The firm has filed other crypto ETPs in recent years and has positioned itself aggressively in the post-Bitcoin-ETF market. The SEC’s review process will determine whether the registration advances or stalls; even when a firm files, approvals are not guaranteed and can take time.

Chainlink’s price action reacted to the headlines on some platforms, with traders and analysts weighing the potential for increased demand if a spot ETF were eventually approved. Observers caution, however, that a filing is an early, not final, step, and market outcomes will depend on regulatory review, investor appetite and the broader crypto cycle.

For now, Bitwise’s S-1 provides the clearest signal yet that asset managers are looking beyond the two largest cryptocurrencies when designing regulated investment vehicles. Investors and market watchers will be watching the SEC docket and Bitwise’s subsequent disclosures for timing, ticker details and the exchange on which the fund would list.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Trump Media, Crypto.com plan $6.4 billion CRO token treasury based largely on equity line of credit

Trump Media, Crypto.com plan $6.4 billion CRO token treasury based largely on equity line of credit

Trump Media also signed a separate deal with Crypto.com to integrate CRO into its Truth Social and Truth+ platforms.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,507+%4,04
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01344+%6,49
BRC20.COM
COM$0,017601-%10,09
Share
Coinstats2025/08/27 01:17
Share
Ethereum Ends 8-Year Downtrend Against BTC. Is ETH Headed to $10,000?

Ethereum Ends 8-Year Downtrend Against BTC. Is ETH Headed to $10,000?

Ethereum is undergoing a major price overhaul in its fortunes right now and has just managed to end an 8-year downward trend against Bitcoin.
Bitcoin
BTC$111.339,49+%0,77
Major
MAJOR$0,16213+%4,20
Ethereum
ETH$4.604,81+%4,19
Share
Coinstats2025/08/27 01:22
Share
Eclipse Labs ontslaat 65% van personeel na TGE

Eclipse Labs ontslaat 65% van personeel na TGE

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Eclipse Labs, de ontwikkelaar achter de Layer 2 oplossing heeft een ingrijpende wijziging aangekondigd. Kort na de lancering van zijn eigen token (Ticker: ES) voert het bedrijf een flinke reorganisatie door waarbij 65% van het personeel de organisatie moet verlaten. Tegelijkertijd stapt oprichter en voormalig CEO Vijay Chetty, beter bekend als Litquidity, vrijwillig op en neemt Sydney Huang het roer over. Reorganisatie na de token generation event De drastische ingreep volgt enkele weken na de token generation event van Eclipse. Sinds de lancering heeft ES meer dan 65% van zijn waarde verloren, met recente dalingen tot rond de $0,15 volgens data van CoinMarketCap. Deze koersdruk weerspiegelt zowel bredere zwakte in de crypto markt als zorgen van investeerders over de toekomst van het project. Bron: CoinMarketCap In een verklaring liet Eclipse weten dat de personeel vermindering nodig is om geld in lijn te brengen met de nieuwe strategie. Volgens de aankondiging gaat de focus minder liggen op infrastructuur voor externe ontwikkelaars en meer op het zelf ontwikkelen van een breakout applicatie die gebruikers direct naar het platform moet trekken. De nieuwe koers onder Sydney Huang Met de benoeming van Sydney Huang kiest Eclipse Labs voor een leider die al bekend is met de interne dynamiek van het bedrijf. Huang werkte eerder als product lead en benadrukte dat de oorspronkelijke missie overeind blijft, maar dat de aanpak verandert. Today, Eclipse Labs announced team and leadership changes to align with a new direction post-TGE. Over the past months, we’ve explored opportunities for application development on the network. Going forward, we’ll prioritize building a breakout application on top of Eclipse’s L2… — Eclipse (,) (@EclipseFND) August 25, 2025 De volgende fase draait om eindgebruikers verklaarde Huang. We willen niet alleen de tools bieden, maar ook zelf de applicaties bouwen die de kracht van ons Layer 2-netwerk laten zien. Die koerswijziging markeert een verschuiving van technische ontwikkeling naar een meer productgerichte benadering. Terwijl het netwerk technisch gezien nog steeds wordt doorontwikkeld, gaat een groter deel van het geld naar het bouwen van toepassingen die het verschil kunnen maken in adoptie. Signalen voor de bredere markt Dat een prominente Layer 2 speler zo’n groot deel van zijn personeelsbestand ontslaat, roept vragen op in de bredere crypto community. Dergelijke ingrepen worden vaak gezien als signaal van interne spanningen, financiële druk of een strategische heroriëntatie. In het geval van Eclipse lijkt vooral de combinatie van een teleurstellende token lancering en de noodzaak om investeerders vertrouwen terug te winnen een rol te spelen. Ook de timing valt op. De reorganisatie kwam op hetzelfde moment dat de crypto markt in zijn geheel negatief was, met Bitcoin die kortstondig onder de belangrijke grens van $110.000 dook. Vooruitblik voor Eclipse en ES Voor holders van de ES blijft de onzekerheid groot. De koers staat onder druk en analisten waarschuwen dat het herstel tijd kan kosten. Toch benadrukt het team dat de lange termijn plannen overeind blijven. Met een personeelsbestand en een nieuwe CEO wil Eclipse een nieuwe applicatie ontwikkelen die de kracht van zijn Ethereum rollup met Solana VM demonstreert. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Eclipse Labs ontslaat 65% van personeel na TGE is geschreven door Timo Bruinsel en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01344+%6,49
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
Wink
LIKE$0,012645+%3,97
Share
Coinstats2025/08/27 01:31
Share

Trending News

More

Trump Media, Crypto.com plan $6.4 billion CRO token treasury based largely on equity line of credit

Ethereum Ends 8-Year Downtrend Against BTC. Is ETH Headed to $10,000?

Eclipse Labs ontslaat 65% van personeel na TGE

XRP Tarih Yazıyor! XRP, CME’de Sadece Üç Ayda Rekor Kırdı! İşte Detaylar…

Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 