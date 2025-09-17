Bitwise files for stablecoin, tokenization ETF with US SEC

Bitwise’s Stablecoin & Tokenization ETF would track companies tied to stablecoins and tokenization sectors, as demand for onchain assets accelerates under new US rules.
Bitwise filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch the “Stablecoin & Tokenization ETF,” an exchange-traded fund designed to track an index split between companies tied to stablecoins and tokenization.
According to a Tuesday filing, the proposed ETF will track an index featuring companies from stablecoin issuers, infrastructure providers, payment processors, exchanges and retailers to regulated crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs) with exposure to Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH).
The index, which will go through quarterly rebalances, is split into two equally weighted sleeves: an equity sleeve and a crypto asset sleeve, each making up half of the fund.
The equity sleeve will focus on companies most directly tied to stablecoins and tokenization, while the crypto asset sleeve will provide exposure to blockchain infrastructure that supports stablecoins and tokenization, including blockchain oracles.
