Bitwise Files For What Could Be The First Chainlink Spot ETF In The US As Altcoin Fund Competition Escalates ⋆ ZyCrypto

Advertisement





The American digital asset manager Bitwise filed a preliminary S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to introduce a spot exchange-traded fund focused on the Chainlink oracle network’s native token LINK.

Bitwise Files For First-Ever LINK ETF

The Bitwise Chainlink ETF would give investors exposure to LINK through a traditional brokerage account without them having to own the digital asset themselves.

The S-1 registration statement indicates that the ETF’s objective is for its shares to reflect the price of LINK, tracking the CME CF Chainlink-Dollar Reference Rate. Bitwise, one of several asset managers that have launched spot crypto ETFs in the U.S., has tapped Coinbase Custody Trust Company as the custodian for the tokens and Coinbase, Inc. as the prime execution agent.

Bitwise appears to be the first financial institution keen to launch an ETF that follows the price of LINK. The firm expects the shares to list on a U.S. national exchange, though it did not reveal the exact venue.

Chainlink is a decentralized oracle network that connects blockchains with real-world data. It enables smart contracts to securely integrate and interact with external inputs, such as financial market data.

Advertisement





On The Heels Of A Major Shift In US Policy

Bitwise’s latest ETF filing comes amid a wider pivot in US crypto policy. Bitwise and several other firms have been looking to launch a variety of altcoin-focused exchange-traded funds, ranging from ones tracking SOL and XRP to DOGE and now LINK, over the past few months, as the SEC has taken a significantly friendlier stance on crypto under the Trump administration.

In late July, SEC Chairman Paul Atkins rolled out “Project Crypto,” a plan to modernize the agency for the digital finance era by developing clearer guidelines for digital assets in the US.

Despite its softened stance toward crypto, the SEC has continued to exercise caution when signing off on crypto ETFs. This month, the agency has pushed back decisions on Truth Social’s Bitcoin-Ethereum, Solana, and XRP ETFs.