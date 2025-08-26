Bitwise files S-1 for Chainlink LINK ETF, first in US

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 18:46
Key Takeaways

  • Bitwise has filed an S-1 to launch a Chainlink ETF that would provide US investors regulated exposure to the LINK token.
  • The ETF, if approved, would be among the first US funds focused on an oracle network token, directly holding LINK and tracking the CME CF Chainlink-Dollar Reference Rate.

American fund manager Bitwise Asset Management is seeking approval from the US SEC to offer a new exchange-traded product that would track the price of Chainlink (LINK), the token powering the decentralized oracle network.

According to a preliminary prospectus filed with the SEC today, the proposed fund, the Bitwise Chainlink ETF, will hold LINK directly in custody with Coinbase Custody Trust Company and track the CME CF Chainlink-Dollar Reference Rate.

If approved, the fund would expand Bitwise’s growing lineup of single-token crypto ETFs and represent one of the first US ETFs focused on an oracle network’s native token, following the SEC’s recent approvals of spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs.

Bitwise is awaiting the SEC decision on several crypto ETF offerings, including those tied to XRP, Solana, Dogecoin, and Aptos.

Launched in 2019, Chainlink is a decentralized oracle network that connects blockchains with real-world data. It enables smart contracts to securely integrate and interact with external inputs, such as financial market data.

The protocol has grown to support thousands of projects and underpins key functions in DeFi, NFTs, gaming, and cross-chain interoperability. Chainlink’s services now include decentralized data feeds, verifiable randomness for gaming, automated contract execution, and tools for linking assets across blockchains.

Its role as infrastructure for reliable, tamper-resistant data has made LINK, the network’s native token, one of the leading digital assets by market capitalization.

LINK stands as the 13th biggest crypto asset, trading close to $23 in recent sessions, CoinGecko data shows.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/chainlink-link-etf-bitwise-filing/

This paper presents a Bayesian Network model for Extreme Programming (XP) that predicts project finish time and defect rates. The model integrates key XP practices like Pair Programming, TDD, and Onsite Customer to forecast project success or failure.
Malaysia's securities regulator is seeking public feedback on a proposal to allow certain cryptocurrencies to be listed on exchanges without prior approval.
PANews reported on August 11th that according to Lookonchain monitoring, whale 0x5D2F deposited $6 million in USDC with Hyperliquid to avoid liquidation of his BTC short position.
